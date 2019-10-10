‘Not everyone wants a pony’

More than 30 people gathered on the second floor of the Big Horn County Library last Thursday to listen to author Elaine Koyama talk about her newest novel “Let Me In.”

Koyama, who grew up in the North Valley, outside of Hardin, describes her book as a memoir of how her small-town background would help her later on in life as she climbed the corporate ladder in Iowa to a managerial position in a company that was predominantly run by men.

“This is a project I had started 45 years ago,” Koyama said “writing those initial stories about Iowa.” where Koyama worked in the agri-giant Cargill.

Koyama, who describes her childhood environment as a “sheep, wheat, and sugar beet” operation, talks about her childhood playing on farm equipment and day-dreaming different play situations.

After graduating from Hardin High School in 1972, she moved on to Stanford University where she finished a degree and moved on to a career in Iowa working for Cargill Animal Nutrition Company.

“As I looked at writing that book, the stories about Iowa weren’t enough, there were 20 years of stories.” when she started to document her experiences.

However, as she describes in her book, during a company seminar on managerial sensitivity is when Koyama realized that she was an X in a sea full of O’s. In an excerpt from her book she writes:

“If you have a bunch of Os scattered around a sheet of paper and one X, a person’s eye automatically goes to the X, no matter where that X is on the paper.

"It can move around randomly and the eye follows the X. That’s what it’s like being a minority. Many minorities are uncomfortable being the only X among Os.”

During the book reading, Koyama described how she developed a strategy to use that fact of being different as leverage to overcome the odds.

“That’s really how I got through being different,” Koyama said. “Throughout my whole career is being really comfortable being different and using that to help me move ahead.”

However, despite the odds being stacked against her being a woman and a minority, in a predominantly male and monochromatic world of corporate agriculture, she started from the very bottom and worked her way up.

“I realized later on in life that not everyone wanted a pony,” Koyama said, using the euphemism that not everyone wanted that same things she did. “When I was here in Hardin I thought everyone wanted to go someplace else, but not everyone wants that,” she said.

Everyone’s desires are unique to themselves, but by embracing what makes you stand out that is an avenue to get your foot in the door to making a difference.

“Not everybody wants to go away to school, or leave the state or even leave the county, and there’s nothing wrong with that if you don’t want it; but I think that if you do want it, there are many opportunities to help people.” Koyama said. “I don’t know if I still have the pony, but it was worth the struggle to get to a pony."

Koyama plans to continue her writing with several books planned detailing her parents life, Montana stories of her childhood growing up on the farm, fiction and even sequels and prequels to her previously published books.

“I truly didn’t know if I would have 10 or 12 people,” Koyama said, referring to the book launch at the library. “I was very surprised, yet very humbled for everyone who came and showed up.”

Although Koyama now lives in Minnesota, she does consider Hardin to be home.

“I feel like Montana has supported me in this journey, but really this community and what we had, even if it was limited as it was at the time, it all connected and it’s one of the reasons I feel that it’s important to come back.”

Koyama’s book, "Let Me In," can be purchased at Sister’s Artwear and at the Big Horn County Museum.