At the Foursquare Church in Crow Agency, an estimated 30 local runners gathered for a barbecue that was bookended with a speech by Wayne Not Afraid. Standing in shorts, a long-sleeved compression shirt and a backwards baseball cap, he relayed tips and tricks for the upcoming Bighorn Trail Run in Dayton, Wyoming.

Not Afraid is used to “old school” long-distance running – traveling with packets of energy gel and electrolyte pills to keep him going – but he recently found success mixing Tailwind Endurance Fuel with his water. For the race, he will continue to carry electrolyte pills, he said, to give to people he finds exhausted along the sides of the trail.

It’s crucial to keep up one’s electrolytes before getting tired, he said, otherwise it may take some time to recover energy and result in a bad running experience. Not Afraid still regrets not notifying one person of this fact, as the man finished the Bighorn Trail, but swore off trail running and never returned to the event.

“Your body goes through this systematic thing of trying to convince you to quit, but that’s where you say, ‘I gotta keep going, I gotta keep going,’” he told the assembled runners. “I think the reward for anybody is you persevere, you push, and as soon as you get through… there’s hardly a description of the feeling that you’re going to have when you cross that finish line.”

Once he ends a race, Not Afraid said, his wife arrives with his Endurox recovery drink to keep him from becoming too sore to walk later on.

His fellow runners had reason to trust Not Afraid; after all, he has the most experience of all of them in the Bighorn Trail Run and many of them cited him as the person who encouraged them to take up running. Gary and Jolene Birdinground, a husband and wife who work for the Indian Health Service, were two people who benefited from Not Afraid’s persistence.

Jolene first entered the event in 2014 at Not Afraid’s request and found she enjoyed the rugged terrain and ability to go at her own pace. Eventually, Gary joined her, which helped him work off 100 excess pounds. They currently are members of the Yellowstone Rimrunner club in Billings, though Gary said they’re often “running solo” due to scheduling conflicts.

“Once you start, you get addicted to it,” Gary said of running. “Doing all the 5Ks, then 10Ks and building your distance, that was the fun part.”

This run – which Not Afraid said hasn’t changed since he began in 1999 – takes place in the Bighorn National Forest and includes races spanning 18, 32, 52 and 100 miles.

Though he was unable to attend the barbecue, at least one local runner will be taking on the 100, which starts before the shorter races at 10 a.m. on Friday.

For his first go at the Bighorn Trail, Not Afraid traveled solo from the Crow Reservation to Wyoming and participated in the 18 miler that continued from the gravel roads of Camp Creek Ridge to the rustic footbridge spanning the Tongue River. By the time he finished at Scott Park in Dayton, he was hooked.

A memory that sticks out to him is one of searching through the fog with fellow runners from atop a canyon in an effort to find a flag – their next trail marker. Once they located the flag and moved down the canyon, Not Afraid said, he was excited to see the fog lighten up and turn into rain.

“That was my experience; I ran through snow, it was rainy, it was cool, it wasn’t blazing hot or anything,” he said. “I thought, ‘Wow, I like this.’ That was the only snow I’ve ever seen since then.”

This year, the race is expected to have cool weather, which is when Not Afraid is in his element. Had it been hot, he said, he would suggest runners bring a bottle of water purely for splashing on themselves to keep their body temperatures down.

Some people bring packs or belts to carry running supplies, he said, though lightweight vests are becoming increasingly popular.

One of the newer runners, Crow Agency Elementary School Principal Jason Cummins, brought such a vest, which includes a variety of pockets for items.

“It’s been helpful in all areas of my life,” he said of his running habit, which he picked up around a year and a half ago. “I think it’s helped to be a healthier person and to have more energy for my family and my service to the community through the school.

“I encourage anyone who wants to come and walk, jog, run in their own time. Keep it up and keep doing it.”

He and Crow Elementary teacher Levi Black Eagle are members of one of the newer running groups on the reservation, called the Gas Cap Runegades. It started about a year ago under the name “Renegades,” Black Eagle noted, before a member changed it to a pun while they were talking in a group chat.

The group doesn’t have an official structure, according to Black Eagle, and it began about a year ago with the purpose of encouraging healthy living and comradery. There are times where he might not feel like running, Black Eagle said, but he’s more likely to commit to the task if a friend is going out as well.

The group posts their events and plans on the “Gas Cap Runegades” Facebook page.

Like the Runegades, Not Afraid has a group called the Apsaalooke Windrunners who focus on trail running. Despite the name, he said, one doesn’t need to be a Crow tribal member to join.

“I’m thankful that I’m still able to run, because I’m 64,” Not Afraid said. “I don’t mind running with a group or running with people – I enjoy the company – but I also like the solitude if I’m by myself.

“It just seems that there’s clarity that comes when you’re out there… You’re alone with God and now you can hear him.”

Sometimes, Not Afraid said, he’s encountered times when he didn’t believe that he could go further. If that happened, he continued, he looked over his shoulder to see where he had been, took solace in his efforts and rallied the strength to carry on.

Information on the Bighorn Trail Run may be found online at bighorntrailrun.com/home .