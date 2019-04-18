‘Having a blast’

In the grand scheme of his family’s oral tradition, Craig Johnson was never the best storyteller.

When Johnson’s family sat out on the porch and told stories, he is the first one to admit he had difficulty crafting the story and keeping people’s attention.

“I come from a family of storytellers,” he said, “and I was the worst one.”

The acclaimed author of the Longmire book series, Johnson, and Longmire technical consultant Marcus Red Thunder spoke to a packed house of nearly 70 people at the Big Horn County Library last week.

Johnson said he decided to give himself time to write down his stories, reorganize them and edit them.

“I write my books as if I’m going to tell the story on that porch,” he said.

The method works. Readers around the world have connected with the Longmire character. Johnson has sold more than 2.7 million copies over the last 14 years.

“If you do something wrong, you don’t want (Longmire) to come after you,” Johnson said. “He’s tenacious. There is no sliding scale to his justice.”

Johnson and Red Thunder discussed Native spirituality, character development and what’s next for the series’ hero, Walt Longmire, on April 9.

After 14 years, Johnson said, it was about time he spoke with Red Thunder.

“It really is kind of wonderful to do this event with Marcus,” he said. “I thought if Marcus is going to be there, it should be something a little more special.”

Johnson said when he was working on the first Longmire book, he wanted to incorporate Native spirituality, but wanted to maintain a balance.

“One of the things people love about these stories is the spirituality,” he said. “I didn’t want the spirituality to be set dressing.”

That’s where Red Thunder came in.

“Longmire has helped bridge the gap between cultures,” Red Thunder, Ojibway and Cree, said. He was brought on early in the creation of the Longmire character.

“Longmire, the books and the show, shows us Native as humans, not just stone-faced grunting mystical Indians,” Red Thunder in an interview after the presentation. “They are real grassroots characters.”

Red Thunder said the characters in the series deal with real-life issues that affect the reservation, like the opioid crisis and legal jurisdiction disputes.

“But it also shows the beauty of our culture,” said Red Thunder, who was adopted by two Northern Cheyenne families after growing up in the group home at St. Labre Indian School.

“I’m Cheyenne by osmosis,” he added.

Johnson said humor plays a huge part in the series, and it shows a more realistic depiction of Native Americans when it’s juxtaposed against stereotypical expectations of Natives in literature.

“It’s fun to utilize the clichés and let them run their course,” Johnson said. “We are used to seeing the stoic cigar store Indian, but I don’t think there’s a more finely tuned sense of humor than in Native Americans.”

Humor, Johnson said, is present in all the books, as well as the television series, at some point or another.

“Longmire” the television series was the highestrated on the A&E channel, Johnson said, but A&E wanted to buy it from its distributer, Warner Horizon. The distributor didn’t want to sell the wildly successful series and A&E cancelled it.

Netflix picked up the series right away, he said.

“I was told that a streaming service picked up the show and thought, ‘What? We’re dead,’” Johnson said. “That service was Netflix and it turns out I was an idiot.”

After three seasons, Netflix also wanted to buy the series, Johnson said.

Warner Horizon did not sell and after three seasons on Netflix, the show was cancelled, but Johnson said there is the potential to do a series of made-for-television movies.

“Don’t give up hope,” he told the audience, “but in the meantime, the books are still doing well.”

Two more books starring the 6-foot, 5-inch, 250-pound Walt Longmire are scheduled to be released, one this September and one in 2020.

“I’m still having a blast writing these books,” Johnson said. “I’m not going to quit any time soon.”

In the next book, Johnson said, Longmire encounters a case of a ranch hand that commits suicide.

“But did he?” Johnson hinted. “To make matters worse there’s a wolf. It’s going to be a fun one to read.”

Despite the commercial success, the best part of Johnson’s Longmire journey has been the people, he said in an interview after the presentation.

“The New York Times best sellers list was awesome,” he said. “But the best part of it is always going to be when somebody sends an email or a letter.”