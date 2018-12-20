Hardin’s Bulldog basketball team once again dominated the competition this week, beating out both the Miles City Cowboys 74-51 on Friday and Glendive Red Devils 70-34 on Saturday. The boys, thus far this season, are undefeated.

Head Coach Andrew Roundface nonetheless said his team started off slower than he would have liked during both games, even becoming bit sluggish at times. While stats were unavailable for the Glendive game, the Bulldogs led Miles City 20-7 in the first quarter, but dropped back for a second-quarter score of 16-18. Glendive Broadcasting stated, “The Red Devils never had the lead and trailed by as many as 36 points at one time.”

Roundface doesn’t want his team to get relaxed, especially when they have yet to go up against teams he deems more challenging – like Billings Central, who was the only team to beat the Bulldogs in a conference game last year.

On Friday, the Bulldogs match up at home with the Laurel Locomotives.

“Gotta be prepared for a team like Laurel,” he said.

Against Miles City, the top shooter was Andrew House with 22 points, followed by Trae Hugs with 21 and Famous Left Hand with 16. House caught the most of his team’s 33 rebounds that game with eight, followed by Left Hand and Cayden Redfield with five each.

This Friday, the Bulldogs will be at home against Laurel and again at home on Saturday evening playing Sidney.

