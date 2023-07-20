You’ll find our Senior Center is quite nice this summer. Get out of the house and come to lunch. Call one day in advance at 406-665-2581.
Coming up this week is the Picnic at the Museum at noon on Friday, July 21. Bring a side dish and your own plate. Tuesday, July 25, is the Chili and Cinnamon Roll Day. Stop in and get an August menu/calendar at 317 N. Custer.
The Montana Legal Service Developer Program provides elder law training and resources to older Montanans, family members, and social outreach workers.
Every adult over the age of 21 can be talking with their parents and grandparents about how they want to live their lives as they age.
Montana Legal Services Developer Program can also offer help and guidance regarding important end of life documents like powers of attorney, advance directives, and beneficiary deeds.
The Legal Services Developer Program can be reached at 406-444-7787.
7 Affairs to Have in Order!
Direct Beneficiary — Make sure all bank accounts have direct beneficiaries. The beneficiary need only go to the bank with your death certificate and an ID of their own.
TOD — Transfer on Death deed if you own a home. Completing this document and filing it with your county saves your heirs thousands of dollars. This document allows you to transfer ownership of your home to your designee. All they need to do is take their ID and your death certificate to the county building and the deed is signed over.
Doing this will avoid the home having to go through probate.
Living Will — Allows one to put in writing exactly what you want done in the event you cannot speak for yourself when it come to healthcare decisions as well as other final decisions.
Durable Power of Attorney — Allows one to designate a person to make legal decisions if you are no longer competent to do so.
Power of Attorney for Healthcare — This document allows one to designate someone to make healthcare decisions for them
Last Will and Testament — Designates to whom personal belonging go to.
Funeral Planning Declaration -Allows one to say exactly one’s wishes are as far as disposition of the body and the services.
If the above documents are completed, your family can AVOID probate.
If all the above is not done, your loved ones will have to open an estate account at the bank. All money that doesn’t have direct beneficiaries goes into this account.
They will have to have an attorney to open the estate account.
The attorney also must publicize your passing in the newspaper or post publication at the county courthouse to allow anyone to make a claim on your property. It can be expensive and time consuming for your family.
Then:
Make a list of all banks and account numbers, all investment institutions with account numbers, lists of credit card, utility accounts, etc. Leave clear instructions as to how and when these things get paid.
Make sure heirs know where life insurance policies are located.
Make 100% sure SOMEONE knows your computer and bank ID account logins and passwords!
Make sure you have titles for all vehicles, boats, campers, etc.
Set up a TRUST for intended beneficiaries, especially those that are too young, and appoint a trustee of said trust.
MOST IMPORTANTLY: Talk with those closest to you and make all your wishes known!
Talk to those whom you’ve designated, as well as those close to you whom you did not designate. Do this to explain why your decisions were made and to avoid any lingering questions or hurt feelings.
