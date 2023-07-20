You’ll find our Senior Center is quite nice this summer. Get out of the house and come to lunch. Call one day in advance at 406-665-2581.

Coming up this week is the Picnic at the Museum at noon on Friday, July 21. Bring a side dish and your own plate. Tuesday, July 25, is the Chili and Cinnamon Roll Day. Stop in and get an August menu/calendar at 317 N. Custer.

