Our Senior Center was decorated for March with an Ireland St. Patrick’s Day Theme. Thanks to Etta, Elaine, Grace, Hazel and Betty for helping to add beauty for everyone who enters.

Stop by the Becker Hotel and take in the Slattery sister’s St. Patrick and Ireland window display. There is much more to take in than just leprechauns. The Slattery’s have traveled to Ireland and their descendants are Irish. Take some time to enjoy.

