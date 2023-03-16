Our Senior Center was decorated for March with an Ireland St. Patrick’s Day Theme. Thanks to Etta, Elaine, Grace, Hazel and Betty for helping to add beauty for everyone who enters.
Stop by the Becker Hotel and take in the Slattery sister’s St. Patrick and Ireland window display. There is much more to take in than just leprechauns. The Slattery’s have traveled to Ireland and their descendants are Irish. Take some time to enjoy.
In last week’s Big Horn County News on the front page was an article about possible name change of Little Big Horn Center. The Senior Center currently occupies the south end of the building of the Little Big Horn Center. Public comments will be discussed with the public on Thursday, April 27 in the County Commissioners office. You may submit your suggestions via email at bighorncounty@bighorncountymt.gov or stop in at the Commissioners office on the third floor of the courthouse.
The Thursday meetings at the Commissioners office are recorded by audio and video. You may go to the website of Big Horn County and watch past meetings that have taken place. For questions call their office at 406-665-9700.
Included in the article is that the Senior Center, the Montana State University Extension Office and the Big Horn County Public Health Department are set to move into the former Big Horn Senior Living Facility, (aka Heritage Acres), while the Sheriff’s Office and the County Treasurer’s Office are set to move into the Little Big Horn Center.
Coming up at the Senior Center is the Chili and Cinnamon Roll Day on Tuesday, March 21 and Game Day in the afternoon of Tuesday, March 28.
The Hardin Senior Center Menu is as follows:
Call One Day in Advance for Meal Reservations. The phone number is 406-665-2581. A message may be left anytime.
Friday March 17 St. Patrick’s Day. Pork Roast, Potatoes, Gravy, Cabbage, Green Dessert
Mon. March 20 Spring Begins. Brauts, Scalloped Potatoes, Vegetable, Dessert
Tues. March 21 Chili, Cinnamon Roll, Cornbread. Bingo at 12:30
Wed. March 22 Chicken Alfredo, Vegetable, Dessert
Thurs. March 23 Lasagna, Vegetable, Dessert
Friday March 24 Taco Salad, Rice, Chips and Salsa, Dessert
Lodge Grass Senior Center. Phone number — 406-639-2265
Friday March 17 St. Patrick’s Day. Corned Beef & Cabbage, Soda Bread, St. Patty’s Cake Pops
Mon. March 20 Chicken Broccoli Casserole, Roll, Fruit, Carrot Sticks, Cookies