The March Birthday Dinner was held at the Hardin Senior Center on Wednesday, March 15.
Birthday guests included Joyce Buckingham, Rosalind Stern and Betty Seder. Hostesses providing special decorations and gifts for the guests were Bonnie Ruegamer and Sharon Rexroad. Hostesses serve on a volunteer basis. A sign up list for the year is at the Senior Center if either you or a pair of you would like to hostess, stop in.
The birthday cake was donated by Genie Thorberg and decorated with Happy Birthday and Happy St. Patrick’s Day green. Thank you Genie and daughter Rhonda for your donation.
The Birthday Dinner at Hardin and Lodge Grass was sponsored by First Interstate Bank through a grant to the Council on Aging. This helps pay for the ingredients of the meal. In Hardin we served roast beef to 83 patrons. In Lodge Grass they served Chicken Fried Steak. In Hardin, we had bank volunteer, Violet Hankel, to help serve the meal. In Lodge Grass, volunteers Virginia Real Bird and Ramona Smith-Bond help at the Center.
The Seniors Association donated to the C.O.A. for meals. A 50/50 drawing was held and the winner was Genie Thorberg. She donated the funds back to the Association.
Next month’s Birthday Dinner is on Wednesday, April 19.
Our phone number in Hardin is 406-665-2581. Call one day prior for reservations. You may leave a message anytime. The phone number in Lodge Grass is 406-639-2265. They are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Reservations the day prior is appreciated.
Menu for Hardin Senior Center. Friday, March 24 to Friday, March 31:
Fri. March 24 Taco Salad, Rice, Chips and Salsa, Dessert
Mon. March 27 Spaghetti, Salad, Veg., Dessert
Tues. March 28 Baked Potato w/ Broccoli Cheese, Veg., Dessert . Game Day in afternoon.
Wed. March 29 Hamburger Gravy over Potatoes, Veg., Dessert
Thurs. March 30 $3.00 Special Day. Home made Sandwich, Chips, Dessert