Joni Schaff

The March Birthday Dinner was held at the Hardin Senior Center on Wednesday, March 15.

Birthday guests included Joyce Buckingham, Rosalind Stern and Betty Seder. Hostesses providing special decorations and gifts for the guests were Bonnie Ruegamer and Sharon Rexroad. Hostesses serve on a volunteer basis. A sign up list for the year is at the Senior Center if either you or a pair of you would like to hostess, stop in.

