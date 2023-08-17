A lovely friend of ours has passed away. Lee Joyce Denny was an active member of the Senior Center and was on the Council on Aging Board at one time. Her aunt was the late Maddarine Bowers, who thought the world of her. Lee Joyce was a lovely lady. Condolences to her family from all of us.
Volunteers decorated the Senior Center this month. Thank you to Etta, Carol, Elaine, Cheryl and Hazel. The quilted wall hanging was made by Lorrie Eshleman Siebrecht and is in the dining room.
The Flu Shots will be done at the Hardin Senior Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Lodge Grass Senior Center will have the Public Health Nurse, Kelsey Roebling, there on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Any questions regarding the inoculation can be answered by Kelsey at 406-665-8722.
The Property Tax Rebate is a rebate of up to $765 per year of property taxes paid on a principal residence. There is a rebate available for property taxes paid for Tax Year 2022 and another rebate available for property taxes paid for Tax Year 2023.
The Property Tax Rebate Amount is $675 or an amount not to exceed the property taxes on a principal Montana residence for each year.
For example, if a taxpayer owes $425 in property taxes on a principal Montana residence in 2022, he or she would receive $425 rebate.
If a taxpayer owes $1,200 in property taxes on a principal Montanan residence in 2022, the taxpayer would receive a $675 rebate.
To qualify, you must be a Montana taxpayer who, in the claim year, was billed and paid property taxes on your principal residence, and have done the following:
Owned a Montana residence for at least seven months
Lived in this Montana residence for at least seven months
Were billed for property taxes, including special assessments and other fees, on this residence
Paid the property taxes on this residence
Only one rebate per household is permitted.
Taxpayers must file a claim for the Property Tax Rebate. They can do this by either filing online through TAP or by submitting a paper form.
All claims must be filed between Aug. 15, and Oct. 1.
The Montana Department of Revenue may be reached at 406-444-6900 or you may go online to www.getmyrebate.mt.gov
Hardin Senior Center MenuFriday, August 18
Picnic at the Museum. Potluck. Bring a dish. Home Delivered Meals Only.
Monday, August 21
Chicken Pot Pie
Tuesday, August 22
Chili, Cinnamon Rolls, Cornbread
Wednesday, August 23
Taco Bake Casserole
Thursday, August 24
Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Veg., Dessert
Friday, August 25
Beef Tips Over Noodles
Lodge Grass Senior Center MenuFriday, August 18 and Monday, August 21
Closed for Crow Fair
Wednesday, August 23
Irish Potato and Corned Beef Chowder
Thursday, August 24
Chicken Salad Pita
Friday, August 25
Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Monday, August 28
Loaded Chicken Fajita, Mashed Potato Bowl
Wednesday, August 30
Vegetable Beef Soup
Hardin Senior Center phone number is 406-665-2581. We are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call one day in advance for a meal reservation. A message may be left anytime.
The Lodge Grass Center phone number is 406-639-2265. Call by 11 a.m. for a meal reservation. Open 8 to 2 usually Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.