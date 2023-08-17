A lovely friend of ours has passed away. Lee Joyce Denny was an active member of the Senior Center and was on the Council on Aging Board at one time. Her aunt was the late Maddarine Bowers, who thought the world of her. Lee Joyce was a lovely lady. Condolences to her family from all of us.

Volunteers decorated the Senior Center this month. Thank you to Etta, Carol, Elaine, Cheryl and Hazel. The quilted wall hanging was made by Lorrie Eshleman Siebrecht and is in the dining room.

