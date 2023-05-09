The ladies spent time making new center pieces for the tables and decorating the Center for the month of May. A thank you to Etta, Betty, Shirley, Elaine, Hazel, Kim, Grace and Carol. It is so nice to spend time with friends doing a project. Each month the Senior Center is re-decorated on the first Tuesday at 11 a.m. Volunteers are so appreciated!
On Friday, May 12 it is the Mother’s Day Honoring Dinner. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.
On Wednesday, May 17 it is the Birthday Dinner. Please call by Monday, May 15 for a reservation. Phone number 406-665-2581.
A one-day advance notice is appreciated for the daily meals. You may leave a message anytime.
This week’s information of importance is about Dementia Conversations. Help for conversations involving driving, doctor visits legal and financial planning. For more information and resources visit www.alz.org/doctorvisit . This is the Alzheimer’s Association.
When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about dementia and their changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable.
Here are some tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can reduce the stress that accompanies the disease and get the support you and your family need.
Going to the doctor:
Suggested talking points. “I’m noticing that you’re forgetting more thing lately. Let’s talk with the doctor about to see what we can do.”
Let’s make an appointment for your Annual Wellness Visit and we can go out to lunch afterward.” This pairs an enjoyable outing with the doctor’s visit.
“The doctor needs to see you before she/he can renew your prescriptions.” This is referred to a “therapeutic fib”.
Deciding when to stop driving
Suggested talking points. “Would you want to know if I noticed any changes in your driving?” This helps express your concern about specific changes you noticed.
“Last month, I noticed some scratches on the side of the car. I’m worried and I want to talk about it with you.”
“I know that you wouldn’t want an accident to happen-or for you or someone else to get hurt.”
This is an appeal to the person’s sense of responsibility and concern for others.
Offer alternate plans for transportation.
The idea is to plan ahead before an accident occurs.
Making legal and financial plans
Suggested talking points. “We need to make plans so I can be sure you’re cared for in the ways that you want.” Explain that you are in this together.
“By getting all this necessary paperwork done now, we can relax and focus on enjoying time together. We don’t want to have to make plans in a crisis.”
Start by asking questions and gathering documents. Explain that these are standard plans that need to be made as we get older. Break the conversation into parts, and try different times and locations.
The Alzheimer’s Association is here to help. The 24/7 Helpline is 1-800-272-3900.
Hardin Senior Menu. Friday, May 12 to Friday, May 19.
Friday, May 12 Mother’s Day Honoring Dinner. Ham, Hash brown Casserole, Veg., Dessert