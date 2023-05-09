Joni Schaff

The ladies spent time making new center pieces for the tables and decorating the Center for the month of May. A thank you to Etta, Betty, Shirley, Elaine, Hazel, Kim, Grace and Carol. It is so nice to spend time with friends doing a project. Each month the Senior Center is re-decorated on the first Tuesday at 11 a.m. Volunteers are so appreciated!

On Friday, May 12 it is the Mother’s Day Honoring Dinner. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

