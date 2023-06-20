I am not sure how the conversation started, or even what we were talking about. But, when the young woman said, “Wait, let me show you my fish pictures,” I was all ears. And, there she was, with another lady, the two of them each holding a fish half as large as they were, flashing big smiles, celebrating another great day on the eastern Montana prairies.

“It was my first time fishing for paddlefish,” she told me. When I asked her why she wanted to try it, she said, “It was exciting, something different. They are such big fish, and I wanted to see what it was like.” I could tell she enjoyed the experience from the way her eyes sparkled as she told me how that first time played out.

