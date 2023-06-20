I am not sure how the conversation started, or even what we were talking about. But, when the young woman said, “Wait, let me show you my fish pictures,” I was all ears. And, there she was, with another lady, the two of them each holding a fish half as large as they were, flashing big smiles, celebrating another great day on the eastern Montana prairies.
“It was my first time fishing for paddlefish,” she told me. When I asked her why she wanted to try it, she said, “It was exciting, something different. They are such big fish, and I wanted to see what it was like.” I could tell she enjoyed the experience from the way her eyes sparkled as she told me how that first time played out.
“We got there early, about 5:30 in the morning, and there was no one else around. Several fish rolled while we got set up. I cast, and cast, and suddenly, I hooked up. The power was incredible, the fish swimming downstream in the current, and all I could do was hold on, crank and reel. My arms got tired quickly, but it was really my legs that got a workout as I tried to stay planted, pull back and reel, all the time with the fish heading downstream. Finally, the current brought it close to where my friend could get hold of it and bring it to shore.”
“What a thrill it was,” she said, “ to be there, all alone, just us and the river. While I was fighting the fish, four other big paddlefish surfaced and rolled right in front of me, looking almost like porpoises. It was unlike any other kind of fishing I had ever done, and it was, simply, amazing. Maybe the best part is that, later that day, my friend soaked the fillets in saltwater, rolled them in homemade batter, and fried them. It was absolutely the best fish ever.”
Fishing for paddlefish is one of those Montana rites of spring, synonymous with gathering fresh, wild asparagus, checking off sightings of new migratory songbirds, trying to outwit a wily old Merriam’s turkey gobbler, or helping with a rancher friend’s brandings.
While, here in Montana, we celebrate spring spawning runs of paddlefish, this is not just a Montana event. These prehistoric fish, dating back at least 65 million years to the Cretaceous Period, are native to much of North America. In fact, the paddlefish, otherwise known as “spoonbill,” is the official aquatic animal of the state of Missouri. These fish get big, with the official Montana record caught in 1973 above Fort Peck weighing 142.5 lbs, while the all-time North American record fish weighed 198 lbs, captured by a spearfisherman in Iowa in 1916.
I caught my first Montana paddlefish in 1985, at Intake, east of Glendive. I was using a spinning rod seven feet long, a rod I had used to catch sailfish and tarpon in the Gulf of Mexico. That is where a person expects to catch big fish like these, in the ocean. But nope, there I was, standing on the banks of the mighty, untamed, undammed Yellowstone River, trying to land what proved to be an 83-lb paddlefish, which I later filleted, grilled, and found to be quite tasty.
So, fishing for paddlefish on the eastern Montana prairie, on the cusp of the June rise, what is it like? Well, it can be a crowded, festive sort of experience, with lots of spectators and anglers coming from many different places, using all sorts of different kinds of tackle and gear.
On the other hand, depending upon the location, it can be a solitary, almost spiritual sort of event, where, in the early morning light, dew drops dapple like diamonds on big spiderwebs in the sage. Meadowlarks might serenade the sunrise, while squadrons of white pelicans slide silently past on the river. You sweep the rod back in a series of jerks, the line comes up solid, the reel’s drag squeals, and suddenly, you are connected to something big, something strong, something wild, and something that seems almost out of this world, something from another time, another place. This moment is worth savoring. It is, truly, something special.
Anglers Christy Derenburger and Amber Ballensky, with paddlefish weighing 70 lbs and 62 lbs, caught on the Yellowstone River on a lovely spring day.
