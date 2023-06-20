dickerson

Dr. Irene Dickerson

The PACT act is a recent law named The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

It is considered one of the largest health care and benefit expansions in the Veterans Affairs (VA) history. It expands and extends eligibility for health care for veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post 9/11 eras. Twenty additional presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures have been added.

