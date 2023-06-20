The PACT act is a recent law named The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
It is considered one of the largest health care and benefit expansions in the Veterans Affairs (VA) history. It expands and extends eligibility for health care for veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post 9/11 eras. Twenty additional presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures have been added.
If you think you have a medical condition related to any one of the toxic exposures, don’t hesitate to call the VA or the Veteran Service Officer (VSO). Additionally, if you are a Vietnam Veteran, exposed to Agent Orange and have high blood pressure, you should immediately call the VA or VSO.
This week, Vet Corner recognizes Dave Offalt. Dave is a Navy veteran, serving 6 years. He served on the aircraft carrier, the Thoedore Roosevelt CVN 71. He has owned the Forsyth welding shop in Forsyth for 27 years. He is the current American Legion Post 39 commander and has been the commander for 8 years. Dave recently was promoted to the American Legion Zone commander for the Eastern Montana region. He will oversee District 1 which has posts in Wolf Point, Glasgow, Hinsdale, Homestead, Poplar, Scobey, Plentywood, Brockton, Culbertson, Bainville, Opheim, Fort Peck Tribes and Westby, and District 10. District 10 has posts in Forsyth, Miles City, Terry, Baker, Circle, Glendive, Sidney, and Fairview.
Do you have a veteran you would like to recognize? You can email the information to rosebudveteranscorner@gmail.com. If you have questions, contact your VSO for assistance filing your claim or email Irene Dickerson at the email address listed above.
(Irene Dickerson is the American Legion District 10 Commander.)
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.