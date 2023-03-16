We have just finished our transmittal break here at the 68th legislative session.
It has been an incredible learning experience. The final week we heard and passed almost 400 bills in a marathon session, spending more than 26 hours on the floor in two days. It can quite possibly be the most difficult time for someone that is not an idealogue. As I have expressed in the past, I take every vote to heart and do my best to consider every possible outcome and how it will affect my constituents.
Like the headline in a newspaper, the title of our bills is what catches the eye. It is these bill summaries that the public reads.
Unfortunately, the title often obscures the true intentions of a certain piece of legislation. To fully understand the intent and effects of the bill, true work must take place. Simplified catch phrases like “Right to Work” or most recently “Guard the Guard” generate emotion and instantly create a proponent or opponent response. However, upon further investigation many of these bills are not what they seem at all.
Certain factions of both parties take and build “scorecards” on politicians. These scorecards are biased representations groups design themselves with selective (misleading) data. Using oversimplified assumptions, they label politicians as RINOs or moderates or any other manifested identifiers in order to discredit an individual. These “scorecards” are passed around as facts instead of opinions and introduce dishonest, outside influence on the political discourse.
This is why I make myself available to my constituents and encourage many of my colleagues to do the same. The only true way communication works is not through social media or someone’s personal propaganda. It is through interaction with one another. A simple conversation may not result in satisfying a desire that your representative voted the way you wanted them to. But it does allow them the opportunity to explain why he did or did not.
There is a lot of work being done in Helena. Don’t allow outside influences to dictate your opinion on those representing you. Take the opportunity to sit down one on one and get the answers straight from the horse’s mouth and not from his back end.
Editor’s note: The BHCN reached out to area legislators, seeking their perspective about how session is going. Green is the only legislator to have responded.