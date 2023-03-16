Rep. Paul Green, R-Hardin,

We have just finished our transmittal break here at the 68th legislative session.

It has been an incredible learning experience. The final week we heard and passed almost 400 bills in a marathon session, spending more than 26 hours on the floor in two days. It can quite possibly be the most difficult time for someone that is not an idealogue. As I have expressed in the past, I take every vote to heart and do my best to consider every possible outcome and how it will affect my constituents.