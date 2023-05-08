Ray Dale

Having lived the life of a library geek before I actually became one, I have always believed in the value of books and reading. Of course I’m not alone in this, as countless others, including many celebrities feel the same. One such celebrity is country music legend Dolly Parton.

Some years ago, Dolly Parton started a foundation called The Imagination Library. Believing that getting books into the hands of children as early as possible will help them grow into avid readers as adults, the goal of Ms. Parton’s foundation is just that, getting books to children under the age of 5 years old, free of charge. This is not just a nation-wide program, but one that reaches out to children internationally. Here in Montana, the goals of The Imagination Library are being carried out by the Treasure State Foundation, whose president is Montana First Lady Susan Gianforte. All that being said, I am pleased to announce the Big Horn County Library will be working with the Treasure State Foundation and the Imagination Library to bring this program to children living here in Big Horn County.

