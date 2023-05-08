Having lived the life of a library geek before I actually became one, I have always believed in the value of books and reading. Of course I’m not alone in this, as countless others, including many celebrities feel the same. One such celebrity is country music legend Dolly Parton.
Some years ago, Dolly Parton started a foundation called The Imagination Library. Believing that getting books into the hands of children as early as possible will help them grow into avid readers as adults, the goal of Ms. Parton’s foundation is just that, getting books to children under the age of 5 years old, free of charge. This is not just a nation-wide program, but one that reaches out to children internationally. Here in Montana, the goals of The Imagination Library are being carried out by the Treasure State Foundation, whose president is Montana First Lady Susan Gianforte. All that being said, I am pleased to announce the Big Horn County Library will be working with the Treasure State Foundation and the Imagination Library to bring this program to children living here in Big Horn County.
Now as stated earlier, the Library is a book-gifting program that provides free, high-quality books to eligible children from birth to 5 years old. Parents, legal guardians, and other authorized adults can register eligible children for the Library. Enrolled children will receive a brand new book in the mail, each month, addressed directly to them.
So how do children get registered? The quickest way is to go on-line to imaginationlibrary.com. Click on “Check Availability” in the red box in the top right-hand corner. From there simply follow the prompts. You can also register in person here at the Big Horn County Library by filling out the registration form, or you can take the form home, fill it out then mail the completed form back to us here at the library. Neither the parent/guardian or the child need a library card to register for the program. Registration forms are available at the Children’s Librarian desk downstairs. Anyone interested will need to come to the Big Horn County Library as we will not register children over the phone. Once registered the child will begin receiving his/her new book monthly until he/she graduates out of the program at age 5.
Be sure to take advantage of this wonderful program and get your child registered.
On another note, entirely, the Undercover Gals will be having their quilt show here at the library again this year. If you would like to display your quilt registration forms are available here at the front desk of the library.