Last week I mentioned the fact that our ledge was decorated for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday, and here we are this week, actually celebrating said holiday. Again, be sure to take notice of Ian, our lucky leprechaun, as the guy who made Ian put a lot of time into him and would like everyone to be wowed by his superior art skills.

Have you ever wondered just who St. Patrick actually was? I often wonder about the reasons for the traditions and individuals we recognize on a holiday and wonder why they are done. Well in this case the man being celebrated was actually a Catholic missionary to Ireland in the fifth century. Others had gone to Ireland as missionaries for the church, but it was the man now known as St. Patrick who was the first to be successful.

