Last week I mentioned the fact that our ledge was decorated for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday, and here we are this week, actually celebrating said holiday. Again, be sure to take notice of Ian, our lucky leprechaun, as the guy who made Ian put a lot of time into him and would like everyone to be wowed by his superior art skills.
Have you ever wondered just who St. Patrick actually was? I often wonder about the reasons for the traditions and individuals we recognize on a holiday and wonder why they are done. Well in this case the man being celebrated was actually a Catholic missionary to Ireland in the fifth century. Others had gone to Ireland as missionaries for the church, but it was the man now known as St. Patrick who was the first to be successful.
There are legends associated with St. Patrick and probably the most notable is that he drove the snakes out of Ireland. According to this legend, while in Ireland he was attacked by a group of snakes. Now serpents being the symbol of the devil in the Christian Bible, St. Patrick cleansed the Emerald Isle of “evil” by shooing every legless reptile he could find into the ocean. This makes for a great story, and Ireland is one of the few places on Earth where snakes can’t be found in the wild. It is, however, almost certainly, a story of pure fiction. Because of its location and the cold waters surrounding it, scientists agree, there have never been snakes in Ireland.
Another legend has to do with the symbol known today as the “Celtic cross”. This is the cross of Christianity with a circle behind the upper half. The legend says that the Irish, who worshipped the sun, wanted to keep their symbol of the sun, which was a simple circle. According to the legend, St. Patrick allowed them to combine the circle with the cross, not forcing them to completely abandon their traditional symbol, which led to the Irish being more receptive to his teachings.
This story does add stature to a truly legendary figure who was, as stated above, the one responsible for bringing Christianity to Ireland. As a matter of fact, he is recognized by the church as being equal to the apostles of the New Testament gospels and is called the “Apostle to Ireland”.
While the holiday is called St. Patrick’s Day, most of the traditions we observe today don’t really have much of anything to do with the man, but more to do with Irish folklore. For instance, wearing green makes one invisible to leprechauns. If a mischievous leprechaun sees you not wearing green, you’ll get pinched. It does help add to a fun holiday.
This Friday, the 17th as you set out your pot of gold decorations, adorn yourself in every shade of green, and slurp minty-green shakes, we here at the Big Horn County Library will be wishing you a very happy and safe St. Patrick’s Day.