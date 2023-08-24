Of all of life’s important questions, this one is probably the biggest: Am I a despicable human being for tipping only 15 percent?
Nothing else really matters after that.
There was a time decades ago when tipping was simple. If you were at a sit-down restaurant, you tipped because you got served. 10 percent was normal. And you didn’t feel guilty about that amount. But If you were at a fast-food or takeout restaurant, you didn’t tip. After all, no one served you. And you didn’t feel guilty about that.
Eventually, 15 percent became the new normal, for a while.
Then along came this thing called Covid and upset the tipping world. Restaurants struggled as both staff and customers stayed home to protect themselves from this strange, novel virus. As customers slowly returned, they reflected a grassroots effort to support local eateries by increasing tips — and then started tipping at cafes and fast-food restaurants as well.
Now, when we patronize such places, you are presented with a blizzard of tipping options on the card machine — 15 18, 20, even a soaring 30 percent. So as customers wait impatiently in line behind you, you stand there pondering how much you need to give to not feel like a moral reprobate for even letting the thought of 15 percent enter your mind.
The same thought process applies at a sit-down restaurant. It’s even trickier there, where often there’s no tipping card machine to help you pick. You are left on your own, nothing but you and your conscience on a storm-tossed ethical sea. Your choice will likely decide whether or not your waiter will feed their family that week. On top of that, you have to figure out in your head how much 20 — or, heaven forbid, 15 percent — is, all while being thrown about in that boat.
To add to all this, cafes and other non-serve restaurants now have something else that was spurred, if not outright created by, Covid: The tipping jar. Again, it was a way to help your favorite shop through the virus. Some customers gladly put in a generous amount, while others salve their guilty consciences by tossing in a dollar — preferably while the clerk is watching. They figure, “I technically don’t have to tip at all, but just to show I’ve got a heart, I’ll throw in a buck.”
The Covid tipping phenomena has reached into the non-food world as well. Should you tip your Uber driver? Nobody knows. Should you tip your manicurist? Nobody knows.
We’ve reached a tipping point in tipping. So here’s a radical thought: Make life easier for customers who love their local eateries and ban tipping. If restaurants need to pay their staff more, they should raise the prices. People would be happy to pay a little extra to avoid having to make a moral choice over every latte or chicken dinner.
Dwight Harriman is an editor with the Livingston Enterprise.
