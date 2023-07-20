As a wet, sloppy June and Crow Native Days ended followed by July a lot of festivities have also come and gone: The 4th of July Celebration in Lodge Grass with the traditional pow wow; Sheridan Rodeo with the World Championship Indian Relay, parade, and pow wow, among them.
It is ironic that alot of native folks probably don’t remember the days when many of the store fronts proudly displayed signs that read “NO DOGS OR INDIANS ALLOWED. Of course I didn’t live through that time, but I think that probably a lot of readers may have experienced it.
Another one of my observations is that I notice a lot of little girls and young ladies wearing mufflers, or scarves around their necks as they wear their traditional Apsaalooke clothes. Something that I was told was that only women who were or are married wear those in that way. And I’m pretty sure that a 4-or-5-year-old little girl isn’t married.
In my Bad War Deed kid mind, using the scientific method, I came up with a theory as to why this is a common practice nowadays. Either their parents, mainly moms or grandmas, don’t know any better and make their young unmarried girl child don that particular piece of apparel, or perhaps they know but just don’t care and have their child/grandchild wear it because they think its cute, or maybe I’m full of it because perhaps I was taught some bad info and anybody traditionally wore those types of adornments. Regardless, it just shows that alot of folks just don’t care, and It kinda makes me wonder why I even care, which totally goes against one of my mantras, “don’t worry about things you have no control over.”
Regardless, I think it is noteworthy and perhaps a good conversation tidbit.
Another thing that’s been on my mind for awhile is the Apsaalooke clan system. Its a fairly common practice these days for folks of the same clan to be married. A practice that I’ve also heard was frowned upon amongst the Crow people, but I guess some folks just can’t stay away from each other. I’ve noticed some line bred Crows who end up with someone of the same clan and reproduce. The product of that union would be the father is a brother and a dad, kinda interesting. A person can kind of see that that type of practice would actually be frowned upon only if you value your clan system, if not then I guess it’s OK.
This Bad War Deed kid wasn’t tech savvy, so his wife set up his phone for him, FaceBook, MySpace, TikTok, SnapChat, the works. That being said, she had all of his passwords and could get into every one of his apps. After a few weeks or months, the wife got nosey and went through her husband’s phone. What she found was her husband had about 5 or 6 messages in one or more of his inboxes, all from women who wanted to hook up with him. But the Bad War Deed kid didn’t even know how to open up his messages, or else he would have been all over it, and from my understanding, he doesn’t even know about it to this day.
