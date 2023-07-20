dana

Dana Wilson

As a wet, sloppy June and Crow Native Days ended followed by July a lot of festivities have also come and gone: The 4th of July Celebration in Lodge Grass with the traditional pow wow; Sheridan Rodeo with the World Championship Indian Relay, parade, and pow wow, among them.

It is ironic that alot of native folks probably don’t remember the days when many of the store fronts proudly displayed signs that read “NO DOGS OR INDIANS ALLOWED. Of course I didn’t live through that time, but I think that probably a lot of readers may have experienced it.

