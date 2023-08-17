Curts Realbird, a philosopher, critic, cynic, horseman, horseshoeing guru, and Bad War Deed kid was once again teaching the Apsaalooke youth something that he knows and loves to do, shoe horses.

He gave me a call recently and told me “I know you ain’t doing nothing, come over and interview some of these kids.”

