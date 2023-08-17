Curts Realbird, a philosopher, critic, cynic, horseman, horseshoeing guru, and Bad War Deed kid was once again teaching the Apsaalooke youth something that he knows and loves to do, shoe horses.
He gave me a call recently and told me “I know you ain’t doing nothing, come over and interview some of these kids.”
So I humored him, he met me with a few teasing clan phrases, and anecdotes that would make any drunken sailor blush, took me around and introduced me to some of his students.
“I’ve got a young class, and damn these guys are good,” he grinned and said.
Pointing at 16 year old Curtis Pretty On Top, “this guy is damn good, smooth, calm, and he has a real he man name — Curtis.”
I visited with young Pretty On Top, a real nice soft spoken gentleman. He loves working and being around horses, has done it all of his life and learned a lot from Realbird’s repetitive style of teaching, which is to do as many as they bring, muscle memory technique, saying “that’s the only way you’re gonna really learn how to do it and do it right, hell, if you only do one or two a year you’ll never get good at it.”
I asked Pretty On Top if he would do it for extra money, and he said, “No, I got my own and will do it for my family.”
Among the other students were the Three Irons brothers, Chance and Hance, true rodeo men who happen to be Big Lodge kids, as some Crow folks would say “hillbillies.” Both boys have been around horses all their lives and have done their share of trimming and basic hoofcare. I asked them if they would ever do it for extra money and both said we have enough of our own, but maybe a little bit later would probably do it for some cash. Then we had the Shane brothers who are also Bad War Deed kids and have been around flat track horses their whole lives — the younger Kevin who was also an Ultimate Warrior Challenge Champion and his older brother Konnelly. Both have a good set of guns and can probably shape shoes with their bare hands if they wanted to, were finishing up a horse, and because they’re Bad War Deed kids, didn’t wanna talk or listen to me, could be maybe I have a bit of dirt on one of them….Just kidding.
In Guru Curtis’ words, “Crow people love their horses, but most are afraid of them and have someone else shoe them. They are wise for being as such, Crow kid horses are the most dangerous animals, because they don’t ever get their feet picked up or filed on except for one time a year, and that’s Crow Fair, be careful around those ones.”
So if you need to have your horse shod, look any one of these aforementioned boys up, or get with Curtis Realbird who can recommend one of his apt pupils to you, but don’t try to engage in any conversation with him…. you just might walk away with some serious thoughts of suicide or self harm.
