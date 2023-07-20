July 26, 1973
The top stories in the Hardin Tribune-Herald this week in 1973:
Police chief differs with critics
Hardin Police Chief Robert Hamilton feels there were unfair criticisms leveled at the police during the July 17 City Council meeting.
Hamilton said he has no quarrel with residents who seek to improve the community, nor with those who come with complaints or requests to the Council. He did object to “vehement complaints” made about the police last Tuesday night.
The police chief said he wanted to set the record straight. He denied charges that the police did nothing about the dogs, which was the complaint made by Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Roberts.
Mr. and Mrs. Roberts came to the council after the family’s pet was killed by a dog pack at the family home recently. They asked the council to adopt a leash law and said they would circulate a petition for support of a leash law.
Hardin teams place 2nd and 4th in tournament
Two Hardin Little League teams placed in the all-star-tournament at Forsyth this past weekend.
Hardin “A” won second place in the tournament and Hardin “B” won fourth place in the meet.
During the championship game, Miles City Red jumped off to a 4-0 lead over Hardin “A.” The local team was not able to get their scoring effort going and the game ended 7-1 in favor of Miles City.
Jeff Stevens, Gary Badura, Monte Van Daele, and Mark Butorac had the only hits for the Hardin team in the championship game. Stevens and Badura were both five for 11 during the tournanment.
in the consolation round, it was Miles City Blue that defeated Hardin “B” to settle third and fourth places. Miles City won 16-2.
In that game, Jay Greenfield, Wade Gilsdorf and Shawn Kennedy collected the three Hardin hits. Gilsdorf was seven for eight in the tournament.
Class holds 30-year reunion here
The Class of 1943 of Hardin High School held its class reunion at the Elks Supper Club recently.
A total of 37 members of of the class were present along with the class sponsor and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bordsen.
Conrad Yerger was master of ceremonies. Entertainment for the evening included numbers by Terill Torske, Karen Jackson and Arthur Buford.
The committee working on the reunion included Adam Seader, chairman; Dorothy Kalberg, Yugo Nayematsu, Stan Muhlbeier, Alvin Torske, Art Pitsch and Orville Svaren.
List winners at Contest Day
Youngsters from all over the county converged in hardin last Wednesday and Thursday for the annual Contest Days program.
Special awards were made in five categories at the two-day event this year.
Winners in the home economics senior division were Christie Smith, first; Fumi Shirasago, second; and Lorrie Korber, third.
Junior division winners were Shana Hammond, first; Deanna Warren, second; and Colleen Schwent, third.
In the 100 percent wool awards divisions Charlotte Ickes, Fumi Shirasago and Susan Snively took home cash awards.
Winners of the cook-off were Joanne Chatham, first; Shari Mehling, second; and Kathi Vandersloot, third.
In the dress review divisions trophies were presented to the first place winners and purple and blue ribbons tot the first five places following the public dress review Thursday evening.
Sheryl Roth was the first place winner in the senior division. Also placing were Fumi Shirasago, Debbie Scheidt and Lorrie Korber.
In the junior divisiion, Tanya Bukay was the first place winner. Also placing were Leigh Ann Croghan, Donna Korber, Marneta Welborn, Lois Whiting, Sherry Fox and Karen Snively.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.