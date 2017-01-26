Woman arraigned on suspicion of killing, dismembering former boyfriend

Carri Elizabeth Standsoverbull, 40, of Billings was arraigned Wednesday as a suspect in the alleged homicide of her former boyfriend, 38-year-old Jeffrey Hewitt. Describing Hewitt as bed-ridden from beatings in a recent affidavit, Carri’s 35-year-old brother Patrick said the man’s death was “misery, horrible, painful.”

Carri is being held in the Yellowstone County jail on a $500,000 bond. Patrick, suspected in charging documents for aggravated assault and as a participant in concealing Hewitt’s death, is also in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

In their investigation of the alleged homicide, the Billings Police Department started in mid-April 2015 with portions of a human body found in a canyon between Pryor and St. Xavier along Pryor Gap Road. It had been set on fire and the head, legs and one arm were missing. Law enforcement had two sources of identification to start with: a nearby coupon mailer printed with an address located about 28 miles from the body and a tattoo on the back of the torso with the letters “EWITT” written in script.

“The torso appeared to have been struck repeatedly with a sharp instrument,” the affidavit states. “The pathologist was not able to determine a definitive cause of death, due to the condition of the partial remains.”

After locating the Pryor Road residence indicated on the coupon mailer, FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs agents executed a search warrant for the premises on April 21, 2015. At the residence, agents found a wallet belonging to Hewitt. While interviewing some people in the building, they also learned that Hewitt used to date Carri, who was also present during the search.

“At this time, the agents recalled the tattoo observed on the body,” the affidavit states. “They surmised…the ‘H’ was burned away in the fire. Agents concluded the body was likely that of Jeffrey Hewitt.”

Patrick, in an interview at the residence with an FBI special agent, said he used to meet up with Carri at her Billings apartment. According to Patrick, the affidavit states, Hewitt had been allegedly beaten to the point of immobility – mostly by Carri – and the man’s fatal beating had occurred about one month earlier.

Two days later, the affidavit states, Patrick would admit to kicking Hewitt a few times after someone else had already knocked the man to the ground.

Patrick continued, alleging that once Hewitt had died, Carri asked him to help her dispose of the body. She took Hewitt’s body from a bare mattress on the floor, he said, folded it up and put in in a suitcase. He then carried the suitcase outside and placed it in the trunk of his Chevrolet Cavalier. Once they reached Patrick’s residence in Pryor, he continued, they met with their brother Isaiah who transferred the body to his Ford Explorer.

Later that day, at his own Pryor residence, Isaiah signed a consent to search form and showed investigators the gas-powered chainsaw and axe they allegedly used at about 10:30 or 11 a.m. to dismember Hewitt’s body at the bottom of a coulee. Isaiah denied ever assaulting Hewitt and said he had become upset upon learning the man was dead.

“Isaiah admitted to disposing of one of Hewitt’s legs, but denied any further involvement,” the affidavit states. “He said after Hewitt’s dismembered body had been lit on fire, the three of them watched it burn for a few minutes and then drove away.”

Billings police collected evidence in Carri’s apartment, taking photographs of a spot of suspected blood on the living room floor and on a hallway near the bathroom.

A Billings detective and FBI special agent interviewed Carri on April 22, 2015, where she told them that “she was afraid of Hewitt, because he beat her frequently and the last straw was when he hurt her children.” According to Carri, the affidavit states, Hewitt died a few days after “some guys” found out about Hewitt’s alleged abuse. After “initial reluctance,” she claimed Patrick and one of her cousins had assaulted Hewitt.

Carri and her children returned from the store, she said, to find Hewitt dead in her bedroom. She said she called Patrick for help the next day and, from there, her story basically matched up with Patrick and Isaiah’s.

On April 24, 2015, an autopsy would be conducted on Hewitt’s head, discovered on an Edgar Road hill near Pryor as described by Patrick. According to the pathologist, the jaw was broken.

The affidavit continues with three and a half single-spaced pages describing allegations by witnesses on Hewitt’s repeated beatings and the extent of his injuries. Among the witnesses cited are Carri’s minor children.

According to Patrick he and another witness were present before Hewitt’s death when Child and Family Services workers entered the residence. They were called there, he said, to ask questions about Carri’s children and Hewitt.

“Patrick said Jeff was in the bedroom, unable to move, hurt and in need of help,” the affidavit states. “Patrick said he did not notify the DFS worker that Jeff needed help because, ‘It’s none of my business.’”