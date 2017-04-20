Woman’s body found by search party in Wolf Mountains

The body of a mother of six was found by a search party late Friday afternoon outside Lodge Grass, five days after she went missing from her home. An autopsy on Bonnie Three Irons, 35, was performed Monday by Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis, who determined her cause of death to be hypothermia.

According to Dr. Alden Big Man Jr., cabinet head for Crow Homeland Security, Three Irons originally disappeared following an altercation at a party. She eventually was found in the Wolf Mountains near the Crow-Northern Cheyenne reservation border.

“She walked off, saying she was going to call a friend to come and get her,” he said. “But [cell phone] service was bad.”

According Big Man, his department had received a call from Three Irons’ mother and began helping to organize a search party that would grow to about 60 people.

Lodge Grass resident Hoss Rides Horse headed up the volunteers, Big Man said. Also assisting were Cary Lance of the Arrow Creek Neighborhood Watch out of Pryor and Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement. Vernon Hill served as operations manager for the Homeland Security side of the search and Ty Ten Bear for the BIA.

Crow Chairman A.J. Not Afraid, he added, was at Homeland Security’s “beck and call for anything we needed.”

Overall, Big Man said, “It was a very well-organized, concerted effort by the search team.” Nonetheless, he continued, “We’re heartbroken as a tribe and send our condolences to the family. They’ll be in our prayers.”