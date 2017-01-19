Water main break

The area along Hardin’s Center Avenue between 4th and 5th Street was filled with the staccatos and whirs of heavy construction equipment Friday as city workers cut, dug and jackhammered their way toward a broken water line.

Complicating repairs that started around 9 that morning were freezing temperatures that turned what would have normally been a small stream moving down the curb into slick ice on the sidewalks. Workers came prepared with gloves and extra layers of clothing.

Fortunately, Superintendent of Public Works Russell Dill said, water doesn’t freeze in the city main. By about 4:20 p.m., they had completed the repair and reopened the road section to traffic.

“We just shut a corporation off,” Dill said, referring to a valve stop directly attached to the line.

The incident caused a water shut-off for businesses in the area, including Bob Smith Ford. Despite the short-term problem, Bob Smith sales manager Lance Gordon said, he was happy to see the city crew take care of the issue in a timely manner.

“They had a bunch of people out there working on it and it looked like they got after it,” he said. “I’m sure they were struggling a little bit because of the weather and all the snow in the street…but it looks like they did a good job.”