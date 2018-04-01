Warren Transport semi truck overturns on Sarpy Road
Thu, 01/04/2018 - 5:00am admin
By Gary Rood / Big Horn County News
A semi truck for Warren Transport slid off Highway 384 east of Hardin last Thursday morning as it made its way through the underpass on old Sarpy Road. The incident was reported to the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office at about 9 a.m.
This semi, the second of three to be involved in accidents last week, turned on its side, taking one of its twin trailers with it. The other trailer managed to stay upright, although it blocked the road at the time.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to redirect traffic through the underpass and away from the accident site in an effort to keep the area clear. There were four police vehicles on-site, in addition to an ambulance that did not stay long.
The truck appears to have slid off the icy road while attempting to turn. It later was successfully pulled from the side of the road. This incident was one of 20 slideoffs and accidents reported last week between Dec. 24 and 31 as wind gusts sped up and temperatures dropped as low as negative 17 degrees Fahrenheit.