Warren Transport semi truck overturns on Sarpy Road

A semi truck for Warren Transport slid off Highway 384 east of Hardin last Thursday morning as it made its way through the underpass on old Sarpy Road. The incident was reported to the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office at about 9 a.m.

This semi, the second of three to be involved in accidents last week, turned on its side, taking one of its twin trailers with it. The other trailer managed to stay upright, although it blocked the road at the time.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to redirect traffic through the underpass and away from the accident site in an effort to keep the area clear. There were four police vehicles on-site, in addition to an ambulance that did not stay long.