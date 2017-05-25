U.S. House hopefuls Gianforte and Quist stop by the Crow Reservation

Two candidates battling to be the State of Montana’s sole representative in the U.S. House visited the Crow Reservation recently, with Democrat Rob Quist leaning in on the issue of health care, and Republican Greg Gianforte stressing hard work and opportunity.

Gianforte and his wife Susan are co-founders of RightNow Technologies, a software company that employed 1,000 people and was acquired in 2011 by the Oracle Corporation for $1.5 billion. Quist is a Great Northern band singer, songwriter and instrumentalist who is considered by many to be a musical and cultural ambassador to Montana.

Gianforte’s visit Friday afternoon coincided with a tribal staff meeting at the Crow Agency Multipurpose Building, where he gave a speech before an estimated audience of 300 people. After this detour, he finished by feeding an estimated 60 people at Veterans Park beneath the statue of a warrior on horseback.

Two days previous, Quist gathered in a circle with a comparatively smaller audience of about 30 at the Multipurpose Building, plucking the strings on his guitar to sing his campaign song, “I Will Stand Up for You.” Backing him up in his “hands off our health care” tour was an expressive John “Bowzer” Bauman of the band Sha Na Na.

Neither Gianforte nor Quist have served in public office before, something they both see as an asset.

According to Gianforte, as an electrical engineer, he will bring an understanding of math and business sense to Washington, D.C. To do so, he will use the same skills that helped him grow a business bought with $5,000 into the largest employer in Bozeman.

“People said it wasn’t possible, people said, ‘You can’t do that,’” he said. “As an engineer, that gets me fired up. I like working on hard problems.”

As for Quist, he believes himself to be more in-tune with the people of Montana than Gianforte, having grown up on his family ranch in Cut Bank where, according to his campaign site, “nothing gets done without hard work and commitment.” He is not a millionaire, something he believes there are too many of in Washington, D.C.

“Unlike my opponent, I know just how much is at stake with our healthcare in this election,” he stated in an email. “After medical complications following surgery, I got into debt. We paid it off, but that taught me that no one should ever face bankruptcy just because they get sick.”

Quist stated that Gianforte supports a health care bill pushed by the Trump Administration he believes will raise costs for consumers, eliminate health coverage for 70,000 Montanans and end protections for pre-existing conditions. This, he said, is “all to pay for huge tax breaks for millionaires.”

Gianforte, for his part, stated on May 12 to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that he was in favor of the repeal of the Obama Administration’s Affordable Care Act, but couldn’t support the Republican health bill “because it didn’t have enough data yet.” Shortly before this comment, The New York Times reported, Gianforte said in a fundraising call that he was “thankful” the House had passed a bill to replace the ACA, a comment pounced upon by the Democratic Party.

In this election, chairmen for the county’s Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribes have taken different paths based on their experiences with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Crow Chairman A.J. Not Afraid has come out in favor of Gianforte – who intends to cooperate with Trump – while Northern Cheyenne Chairman L. Jace Killsback is in favor of Quist, who is more critical of Trump’s policies.

Both tribes, who tend to vote largely Democrat, represent the county’s majority vote, often offsetting the more Republican-minded county seat in Hardin.

Many Crow leaders are pleased to see Trump roll back regulations regarding coal development, which accounts for an estimated two-thirds of their reservation’s non-federal budget. According to Killsback, however, the Northern Cheyenne have “never been at the table with this administration.”

“The Trump Administration cannot divide and conquer our people, cannot pick one tribe and do consultation with them because they want to do coal development,” Killsback said during a Saturday rally for Quist at MetraPark in Billings. “Our tribes have other needs in our communities: health care, law enforcement [and] education.”

On the flip side, Not Afraid told the Billings Gazette that Quist didn’t get his vote partially because the candidate didn’t meet with him to discuss “what’s needed in Indian Country.” He had concerns about system funding, but nonetheless believed Gianforte was the best choice.

Former Chairman Darrin Old Coyote, a speaker at Gianforte’s feed, agreed with Not Afraid in his support.

“In this election, you have an individual that says he will be against coal development, that he’s going to support renewable energy,” Old Coyote said of Quist. “Right now, a Crow voting Democrat in this election is like a chicken voting for [Colonel Sanders] at KFC.”

In a March 27 interview with Montana Public Radio, Quist said the roll-back of Obama-era regulations was troubling, “in terms of being able to dump coal sludge in streams.” Despite the comment, Gianforte and Quist hold positions not entirely at odds with one another.

Both Gianforte and Quist believe coal to be an important aspect of the Montana economy and support utilizing “clean coal” technology.

They differ, however, on the subject of global climate change. According to a large scientific consensus, average surface temperatures on Earth have risen significantly in the past century due to the trapping of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. This increase, the majority of studies state, is due to the burning of fossil fuels, such as coal.

As stated in an April 4 Billings Gazette article, Gianforte believes the effects of carbon dioxide emissions by coal-fired plants to be negligible, while Quist believes not monitoring fossil fuel output could significantly harm farms, ranches and the state’s economy.

“I think that every day that goes by,” he told MPR, “the gravity of this seat being filled becomes more and more important.”