Trailblazing to the bench

While the main premise of the Butterfly Effect is debatable – that a butterfly flapping its wings in New Mexico can eventually cause a hurricane in China – more immediate examples of global connections are available. For example, it is possible for an adoption in South Korea to help shape the Colorado court system. Chelsea Malone, Hardin High School graduate and Denver County Court judge, is proof.

Chelsea is the first Asian woman selected and appointed as judge for any Colorado county or district court. She was chosen for the position by Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock who, during his announcement, described her and another incoming jurist as “exceptionally qualified and incredibly capable.”

In becoming a judge as of July 2016, Chelsea is “switching gears” from a Denver-based career in public defense going back to 2004 and spanning hundreds of cases “ranging from possession of small amounts of drugs to homicide.” She opened the Law Office of Chelsea Malone in 2007, and managed to lessen or dismiss charges in many of her cases.

One example in her application details an instance where she convinced the former Denver district attorney to dismiss 30 charges against a woman, including check forgery and identity theft. Had any felony charges found their mark, the woman would have been deported.

Also on her resume is a 2014 case, garnering national media attention, where she defended Lorinda Bailey from allegations of child abuse after the woman kept her four boys in a small apartment littered with cat feces. Through Chelsea’s arguments, including the fact that Bailey worked 12-hour days and had been abused, the six original charges against the defendant were dropped. Bailey pleaded guilty to one count of reckless child abuse and was sentenced to probation rather than the seven years in prison sought by prosecutors.

Attending Hardin High School from 1991-95, Chelsea found her “niche” in debate: the reading, writing and research appealed to her. She would use these skills in the courtroom.

“I grew up in very rural communities that were impoverished and underserved, yet rich in Crow Native traditions, language and extended family,” she wrote in an email. “My background and continued work with indigent and underserved populations give me the perspective necessary to hold individuals accountable, yet be fair and compassionate.”

Getting adopted

Nearly four decades ago, a then 25-year-old single woman stationed with the U.S. Army Nurse Corps in Seoul, South Korea entered her third adoption agency in search of a child. Motivated by stories of mixed-race children being adopted by Americans following the Vietnam War, Molly Malone wanted to do something similar.

“I think it got planted in my head when I was stationed in Korea that I knew I was going to do that,” Molly said. “That would have been March [15] of ‘77. We usually count it as our anniversary.”

The first two agencies, she said, had rejected her because she wasn’t married and unusually young for the responsibility. The third agency showed her two pictures of infant girls. She had to choose one.

“The social worker was helpful,” Molly said. “She picked Chelsea, because she thought she looked more like me.”

At three months old, Chelsea moved from her orphanage and into Molly’s care. In the time that followed, Molly said, Chelsea was “a little companion as well as a little daughter.”

Molly was employed by the Public Health Service one year later, trading in the hillside shantytowns and busy marketplaces of Seoul for the horse pastures and often run-down houses of Crow Agency. During this period, Molly met Wallace Red Star Jr. and they had Chelsea’s younger sister Wendy.

“My earliest memories are of attending preschool in an old trailer home,” Chelsea wrote. “We ate commodity food and spoke in the Crow language.”

Embracing identity

Growing up on the Crow Reservation wasn’t without difficulty. Soon, she was being teased by Crow children, who called her “cheetbaashja,” or “wolf eyes.”

Her mother was Caucasian, and her father and sister were Crow tribal members. Chelsea was the only Asian of her age group for miles around.

“She was very young when she said, ‘How come you don’t look like me?’” Molly said.

Despite the social challenges, Chelsea said, her mother “strived to teach me about Korean culture.” Molly’s efforts included cooking Chelsea bulgogi (a Korean dish of grilled marinated beef), enrolling her in Tae Kwon Do with a Korean instructor and recruiting friends to send her traditional hanboks (bright-colored Korean dresses). During one Crow Fair, Red Star remembers Chelsea participating in the powwow dances while wearing a hanbock.

“I embraced my Korean heritage, but I also learned to respect cultural differences as well as the dynamics of overcoming adversity,” Chelsea wrote, “because I was influenced by so many.”

She said her father, who now ranches in Pryor, influenced her through his helpfulness. If he saw someone with a broken down vehicle or hungry, she said, he would come to their aid, regardless of expense to himself.

According to Red Star, Chelsea is “very intellectual” and, like her sister, usually puts a significant amount of thought into her decisions. As an example, he told a story about giving her and Wendy money to buy firecrackers when they were children. Before they left, he also told them, “Paying for firecrackers is like burning a $20 bill.”

“They thought about it, then they came back saying, ‘Dad, we didn’t buy any firecrackers. May we keep the $20?’” Red Star said, laughing. “When you tell them something, they think about it.”

Judging career

Over the past year, Chelsea has transitioned from traffic court – the usual starting spot for judges – and recently moved on to civil restraining order court, which often deals with alleged harassment or domestic violence.

John R. Marcucci was on the commission who recommended Chelsea and four others out of 38 candidates. As Denver County Court’s presiding judge for six years, Marcucci noticed she was soft-spoken, yet “had leadership skills that were apparent in her application.”

“I would say that her judging style is respectful, deliberate and decisive,” he said. “She’s quite a pleasure to work with.”

Chelsea sees her position as a positive influence for those aspiring to careers not traditionally taken by certain races or backgrounds. When she was a lawyer, she said, she was sometimes mistaken for a defendant or interpreter.

“You can be an Asian, you can be an immigrant and you can be a judge,” she said.

In her down time, Chelsea is a reading tutor for a first grade Chinese-American student and also enjoys coaching high school mock trial students “from racially diverse and less affluent schools.” In high school, she would have competed in the trials. Now, as with real life, she serves as judge.