Three days to vacate

Local elder Buster Leider of Lodge Grass claimed a spot at the head of the table late Friday morning at Crow Agency’s Reno Hall, cutting cake and accepting gifts from fellow citizens. The respectful atmosphere and feed, organized more than a dozen times since December 2016 when Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid took power, offered Buster a temporary respite from his recent troubles with the Crow Tribal Housing Authority.

“They told us we were supposed to vacate in three days, but they didn’t give us a notice,” said Buster’s granddaughter Rose, speaking for him due to his difficulty hearing. “By the second day, they had already boarded it up while he was in there.

“They were trying to board up the doors and the windows while he was still inside sleeping.”

According to Rose, Buster’s problems started when her aunt and uncle moved out of the Lodge Grass residence, where he was staying.

As her grandfather is someone whose hands shake and uses a walker, Rose said, he needs a handicapped-accessible place to live. These accommodations include larger spaces to move around, “especially a handicapped bathroom.”

His other housing option, she said, doesn’t allow him freedom of movement.

Unfortunately for him, the Housing Authority stated, his name wasn’t on the contract for the Lodge Grass residence. The Housing Authority was contacted by the News, but declined comment on this issue.

She also tried to talk to the Housing Authority, Rose said, but they wouldn’t speak to Buster or her, stating that their names weren’t on the contract. Her aunt and uncle also have tried to remedy the situation, to no avail.

“My uncle let [the Housing Authority] know that he moved out and they said [Buster] could stay there,” Rose said. “They went to a meeting and everything, and gave the house to him.”

Now, according to Rose, the Housing Authority is “just saying it’s not necessary for him to have the house.”

Despite the house still having possessions in it, Rose said, Buster was scheduled to move out of the residence that Friday.

Emerson Bull Chief, former Tribal Historic Preservation Office director, served as the main speaker for the citizens meeting at Reno Hall. According to him, Buster is just one of many tribal members experiencing difficulties during the transition between former Chairman Darrin Old Coyote and Not Afraid.

Though he downplayed his own difficulties, Bull Chief said he still hasn’t been paid annual leave since being laid off on Dec. 20, 2016.

“There are people who are hurt. They are affected by this administration,” Bull Chief said. “Not all of them will come forward, but we need to hear that voice.”

In the future, Bull Chief hopes to avoid the problems and layoffs that plague Crow Executive Branch transitions. The Not Afraid situation isn’t unique, he added, citing the fact that, while he was working under Old Coyote, a group of people successfully sued the tribe using the Crow Workforce Protection Act.