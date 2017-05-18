Surveying a century

William “Bill” Ausmus, by several accounts, was at his happiest early last Thursday afternoon as an estimated 60 people gathered at Heritage Acres Nursing Home in Hardin to celebrate his 100th birthday. The World War II veteran and former Big Horn County surveyor may have had difficulty remembering his friends’ names, but he was clearly pleased they had arrived.

Several times during the celebration, he stood up using his walker and thanked everyone for coming. Each time, people in the room stopped their conversations and acknowledged him.

As part of the proceedings, he received a citation from Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, $100 for activities from First Interstate Bank and 100 cupcakes that combined to form the American flag. Everett Bullis, a fellow World War II veteran, was among those to greet Ausmus and shake his hand.

Ausmus and Bullis are the longest-serving members of American Legion Post 8. Ausmus – a former X-ray technician for the U.S. Army – has been a member for nearly 70 years.

Bullis joined the Legion 1948, three years after the Second World War. One year later, in September 1949, he was among those in attendance at the newly-formed Hardin Methodist Church as Ausmus married his wife Ruth.

Ausmus and Bullis, in addition to their Legion activities, established the Methodist Church’s annual Groundhog dinner in the 1950s, where Bullis said “they’d barbecue a full ham right there in the church.” Ausmus was a charter member of the church, according to an information sheet at the celebration, and helped construct the main building.

Ruth died Nov. 7, 2014, but not before she and her husband left an impact on the community through donations and volunteer work. Heritage Acres’ aquarium, known to increase relaxation and improve eating habits among Alzheimer’s patients, was purchased thanks to a $1,000 donation by the Ausmuses.

“He’s just a good friend in any way you want to say,” Bullis said.

Ausmus bought hats and vests for new members until 2012 and wrote down meeting minutes into his nineties.

Local Legion members, when asked about him, often speak on how he influenced them or recruited them to the cause.

Eladio Valdez, chaplain for both the Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, received his position in the Legion from Ausmus back when the centenarian served as commander. Throughout Valdez’s time in the organization, he said, he strived to emulate Ausmus’ ability to remain calm in stressful situations.

Sometimes, serving in military funerals goes smoothly. Other times, Valdez continued, complications can arise – including one instance about a decade ago when he and Ausmus were abandoned in Pryor and hitched a ride more than 60 miles back to Hardin during a rainstorm.

“The other day, we had a funeral in Lodge Grass and – my goodness – the firing squad didn’t show up; only two of us showed up to the military funeral: me and Art Alden,” Valdez said. “I said, ‘Art, what are we going to do?’ He said, ‘We have the bugle. You roll the bugle and I’ll be the boss.’ That was fine with me.”

Outside of his Legion duties, Ausmus mapped Big Horn County – an area nearly the size of Connecticut – for an estimated three decades as county surveyor. Dave Chepulis joined him in this pursuit from 1976 until Ausmus retired in ‘82.

By the time Chepulis entered the scene, Ausmus had become both surveyor and appraiser, career paths that later would be reverted from county to state control. According to Chepulis, Ausmus was a “good teacher,” who taught him a significant amount in regards to native grasses used in the appraisal of local rangeland.

Sharon Harlin, a fellow Heritage Acres resident, gave an assessment of Ausmus similar to Chepulis. She worked in the Big Horn County Courthouse at the time – Ausmus as the surveyor and she as the assessor. Now, they both live in Heritage Acres and celebrate their birthdays together – hers is on May 9 and his on May 11.

Ausmus was “very meticulous” in his work, she said, and “made sure we always did a good job and always had time for the taxpayers.”

“He was such a good surveyor; he would try to never make a mistake,” she said. “I don’t know how many surveys he did, but [it was] a lot.”

According to Ausmus’ friend Judy Nelson, who first met him at church in 1970, he was a known rock hound who stored tumblers and rock cutters with his array of survey equipment. Using sliced agates and more, he made jewelry.

Nowadays, she said, Ausmus enjoys word search puzzles. He’s not always patient, she added, but knowing him has taught her the importance of accepting others.

“To be open to other people and accept people, and to give whenever there’s a need,” she said. “That’s his life is giving to others.”

This isn’t to say he’s averse to receiving gifts.

On May 10, Harlin said, he was gifted a box of candy.

“He was so cute,” she said. “I think he tried to eat the whole box at his table over there.”