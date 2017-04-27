Despite what the advertisements may say, fishing the Bighorn River isn’t all about catching brown and rainbow trout from world-class, sun-speckled waters. Guides floating across the river must also engage in discussion on the subjectively less glamorous topics of inflows and water depths.

Nearly 100 people crowded into Fort Smith’s Bighorn Baptist Church last Wednesday evening for a meeting that started at 6 p.m. and continued past sundown regarding the state of the Bighorn. Foremost on the minds of many local landowners and fishing guides in the room was the allegedly problematic management of Bighorn’s Yellowtail Afterbay Dam over the past decade, and its effects on their property and livelihood.

According to Rick Gehweiler, board president for Bighorn River Alliance, the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) changed its management style in 2008 to even out flows for the river’s Wyoming side. This process, he continued, often results in a high flow rate in the spring and unusually low rate in the summer, which alternately can cause flooding or leave fish spawning beds stranded on dry land.

“This river is one of the most highly-used trout streams in the whole State of Montana,” added Anne Marie Emery, executive director for the Alliance. “It brings in $40-45 million annually.”

On the Wyoming side sits Horseshoe Bend boat ramp, which a Manta marketing report notes has an annual revenue less than $500,000. According to the National Park Service website, the ramp is closed at present due to low lake elevation.

BOR plans regarding Bighorn River and Bighorn Lake – which empties into the river – involve setting a March target lake elevation of 3,617 feet to allow for spring runoff and precipitation. The target wasn’t a problem for 2017, according to the agency’s Montana Area Office manager Steve Davies, with the projected inflow from April to July doubling the yearly average at more than 2.2 million acre feet of water.

The target, Davies said, “is not too low that we can’t recover or too high that we can’t handle higher flows.” They aim for a steady release all winter, Davies continued, and will prepare for next March starting in January 2018.

Despite some statements to the contrary from the crowd, Davies also maintained both the Montana and Wyoming offices of the Bighorn River are in daily contact to maintain proper river heights and flows.

“Wyoming office has been working with Montana; they’ve also released record amounts of water…much, much higher than above average,” Davies said. “That’s all in preparation for the runoff we’re anticipating is going to happen this year.”

According to Davies, he sees no correlation between BOR targets and water problems on the Bighorn.

Fishing season for 2017 will likely go well. As Emery stated late February in her Alliance blog, “when there’s a lot of water everyone is happy.”

However, Emery said, this year “is not the issue.” Rather, she and Gehweiler focused on past hurdles over the decade, elaborated upon in an April 11 letter to Davies. Since the change in management style, the letter states, the river has experienced “months and months of minimal or sub-minimal flows, followed by periods of tremendously high and often damaging releases.”

“In 2008, one…normal water year, inadequate runoff storage led to extremely high flows and flooding,” the letter states. “Making matters worse, [this led] to the loss of $2 million in hydropower revenue.”

One year later, according to local landowner Mike McMeans, erosion from the Bighorn began a process that – by the time it ended in 2011 – stripped 20-30 feet of riverbank from the front of his house.

McMeans said he has since “rip-rapped” the bank with stones, and it’s remained stable, “but there are other landowners who don’t have the luxury to be able to do that.”

“Right now, I think the BOR is trying to do the best they can,” he said, though he didn’t think having a base in both Montana and Wyoming was “a good idea.”

Mike Ruggles, fisheries biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, presented a graph during the meeting that compared river flows from 1967-2008 to those of 2009-16.

Flows below 1,500 cubic feet per second (cfs) – which lead to water and spawning stagnation – have disappeared from 6 percent to 0 percent. Flows greater than 8,000 cfs, however – which lead to stranded spawning beds and flooding – have increased from 2 percent to 7 percent.

Eight of the last 10 years, the Alliance letter states, have resulted in “sustained releases” of more than 7,000 cfs, a problem that hasn’t occurred in the previous 24 years. In addition, the letter continues, six of the past 10 years saw sustained releases “at or above 10,000 cfs,” which hasn’t occurred in 37 years.

“When I compare the post, the question is, ‘Is this higher water we see in the reservoir and the river truly management, or is it also nature and management?’” Ruggles said. “Most likely, it’s a combination of both.”

Davies said, in the future, he wants to include all affected groups in future meetings so the BOR can be more transparent.

“Some of their interests are often contrary, maybe a river interest versus a lake interest,” Davies said. “But we want to make sure we’re communicating how anything we’re doing impacts either one of them.”

Weekly manual readings from the BOR are available at usbr.gov/gp/mtao/yellowtail/index.html.