St. Dennis Church marks 125th anniversary with Crow hymn celebration

St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow Agency was alight with people darting in and out of the kitchen, equipment being set up and conversations between parishioners as the building was prepped on Sunday for its 125th anniversary Crow hymn celebration.

The event called upon people from other church congregations in the area including the Baptists and Pentecostals, along with other Christian denominations who have combined their religions with tribal culture.

According to David Graber, a Hardin resident with a background in American Indian hymns dating back to 1984, he and others contacted the families “of some 35 elders who are deceased.” That way, he said, they could “recognize families who have contributed their songs [and] remember Crow hymns.”

These hymns, many of which go back to the nineteenth century, came about shortly after the then Latin-speaking priests sang their songs to the Crow people. In some cases, the Crow figured out what was said and translated it to their language. In others, they applied their knowledge of singing to create their own hymns.

During these times, there were no church buildings – everything was done through missionaries – and it didn’t take too long for the Crow hymn to join the services. Soon afterwards, some of the other beliefs local to the area followed suit, incorporating native culture into their practices.

“In celebrating 25 years, we wanted to do a number of things and one was to celebrate the culture and the arts and the faiths of this area,” said the church’s priest, Fr. Mark Costello. “The Crow hymn tradition is way bigger than this parish; it’s a reservation-wide historical event.”

The celebration is one of several events planned for this anniversary. The “main celebration,” he said, will occur May 18 – the anniversary of the church’s dedication in 1893 – with Bishop Michael Warfel of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings presiding.