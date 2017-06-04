THE SKY RANCHER

If you’re flying in a small plane and the horizon disappears, replaced with a mountainside filling the window, you might not be taking a casual scenic ride. You might be flying with a Paradise Valley rancher trying to get a closer look at his cattle, ditches, fence lines and irrigation equipment.

Mill Creek Road resident Jim Melin – dressed in cowboy boots, tan overalls and a brown kerchief – took two slightly nervous Enterprise reporters for a ride Monday in his four-seater Cessna 172 Skyhawk to show them how he uses his plane as part of his ranch work. With lots of ground to cover, checking from a plane is much quicker than from the ground.

Working from the air

We took off from the cinder airstrip at Flying Y Ranch Airport in Paradise Valley, where Melin keeps his plane, and climbed into an overcast sky, the engine on the 1963 aircraft purring reassuringly.

“There they are…there’s one, two, three…they look like they’re in pretty good shape,” he said as he recognized his horses in the pasture below us.

We banked and turned – hence the mountain in the window – as he looked at fields, cattle and circular irrigation pivots to see if anything was out of the ordinary. We also got a close look at a controlled burn on the slopes on the east side of the valley.

During fall roundup, Melin’s plane also comes in very handy for spotting cattle. Once when his daughters, who were helping with a roundup, couldn’t locate the cattle in heavy timber, he guided them to the animals with his plane.

He’s also helped outfitters out by discovering their horses had gotten out and checking a mountain pass for them to see if it was open.

“It’s saved me a lot of time and money,” he said of his ranch flying.

But there’s lots more to see from the skies than work-related things.

“Look at the elk – see the elk along the ridge there?” Melin said as we flew high above a large herd of the animals on the winter-brown slopes below.

Speaking of wildlife, Melin has sometimes seen wolves, an animal he is very familiar with – he has been featured in several national media outlets over his problems with them when he raised sheep. He said wolves wiped out 42 head in one night and cost him about $60,000 in damages over two years.

He sees fun things as well from his Cessna.

“There goes my daughter-in-law,” he said as he spotted a red pickup truck on Mill Creek Road below.

Flying is scarcely work for Melin. One gets the impression he would use any excuse to crank up the engine on his Cessna. He talked about a lifelong dream fulfilled of owning his own plane and admitted he uses his ranch flying as an excuse to get into the air.

“I don’t get to fly near as much as I’d like to,” he said.

Exercising caution

Banking and turning your plane is what it takes to check out ranch land. But don’t mistake that for reckless flying. Melin, who has been flying for 40 years, is meticulous about safety and plane maintenance.

“I approach everything with a great deal of caution,” he said.

He manually checks the fuel in his tank, not relying on a fuel gauge indicator. Before we took off Monday, he did his routine pre-flight checks by walking around the aircraft, checking tires, cotter pins, wing ailerons, tail flaps – “stuff you don’t want coming off in the air,” he remarked.

“There are old pilots and there are bold pilots, but there are no old, bold pilots,” he quipped, citing a famous pilot saying.

He quoted another: “There are three things that are useless to a pilot – fuel in the tank at the airport, the runway behind you, and altitude above you.”

Melin said flying is “total concentration,” and when he’s in the air checking his ranch, he must still stay focused on safely flying the plane.

That’s especially true of flying in the mountains where updrafts and downdrafts can be wicked.

“I will not fly in the mountains if it’s more than 12- or 15-knot winds,” he said.

And Melin never flies toward a mountain straight on, but rather at a 45-degree angle. That way, if something goes wrong, “you’ve got that escape route,” he noted.

He recalled only one close call over the years, when a plane he used to fly blew a valve on takeoff. He lost some power, but his training kicked in.

“The very first thing I did was turn toward (Highway 89)” as an alternative landing site, he said.

However, he was able to maintain altitude and land the plane safely on the runway.

On the ground

A flight with a rancher-pilot would not be complete without dealing with the area’s famous winds.

As we came in for landing on Monday, an unsettling crosswind kicked up. The plane was buffeted sideways as the Flying Y runway strip loomed in the front windshield.

But Melin calmly compensated by executing what’s called a “slip,” dipping the upwind wing down and using the rudder to keep the plane lined up with the runway. We touched down just fine.

“They say any landing you can walk away from is a good one,” he joked as we taxied down the runway.

All in a day’s work – and fun – for Jim Melin.