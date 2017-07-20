Six generations and counting

Loren Old Bear of Lodge Grass is proud to be a great-great-grandfather at 66 – the fifth of six living generations in his family – though planning for household gatherings can sometimes be difficult.

“There are usually more than 100,” he said, “but we can only fit about 30.”

Families spanning multiple generations are common on the Crow Reservation though, even then, few worldwide live into the sixth generation. For example, only one family with six living generations is known to exist in Great Britain, a country that holds a population of more than 60 million people.

Guinness World Records states the most generations they’ve recorded alive in a single family is seven, headed by Augusta Bunge of Medford Taylor County in Wisconsin. Bunge, by extension, was recorded in 1989 as the world’s youngest great-great-great-great-grandparent at 109 years and 97 days.

While one generation short of Bunge’s family, Francis Bear Claw and JoAnn Horn of Lodge Grass became the great-great-great-grandparents of Cerien Jadine Spotted eight months ago, both at the age of 87. To celebrate the occasion, her family took a group photo in October 2016 at Cabel Noteboom Photography in Hardin.

Family photo shoots containing three, four or five generations aren’t uncommon, according to owner Cabel Noteboom. In his nearly 12 years of owning the store, however, he couldn’t recall photographing six.

“It’s rare that this happens, so we’re very happy,” Old Bear said. “It tells me we’re all healthy.”

People in his family, he said, usually have children starting in their late teens or early 20s, adding, “I never dreamed that I’d be a great-great-grandfather.”

Old Bear himself has one son and three stepsons, but he considers “them all mine.”