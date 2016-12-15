Shopko welcomes new pharmacy, lead pharmacist

Starting off on his new pharmacy job at Hardin’s Shopko Hometown, 25-year-old Sean Underwood – formerly of Laurel – walked by a sign near the entrance adorned with a picture of his face. For the pharmacy’s grand opening, the first 100 people to speak to him received a $10 gift card.

“It’s kind of a surreal feeling,” according to Underwood, who runs the pharmacy. He likes the small-town atmosphere and the opportunity to chat with customers. As a 2016 graduate of the University of Montana in Missoula, this is his first time in charge.

“I took a job working as a relief pharmacist with Shopko and they asked me if I wanted to take on my own store,” Underwood said. “I decided I wanted to.”

Shopko manager Kirk Riley said he has seen “new faces” in the building since the pharmacy was established.

“Customers who haven’t been in the building before are now shopping and filling up their carts,” he said.

Back when the Shopko Hometown store opened its doors on Sept. 20, 2015, Riley continued, organizers had already planned for the current pharmacy location.

The pharmacy, previously called Pharmcare of Hardin Inc., was purchased by Shopko from former owner Charles Harris, who works at the new location as a staff pharmacist. Before the purchase, Harris had operated his pharmacy from the neighboring Reese & Ray’s IGA.

In addition to their stock of medicine, Shopko’s pharmacy currently offers immunizations for influenza, shingles and pneumonia. More vaccines will hopefully become available, Underwood said, when the store’s relief pharmacists become certified in giving immunizations and they set up a collaborative practice with local doctors.

“We’ll really push the immunizations,” he said. “I want to make sure that becomes a big part of the community.

“Eventually, I would like to start doing medication therapy management services,” he continued, referring to a method f or resolving medication-related health problems. “We need to have a couple licenses cleared before that process can get set up.”

The Shopko location, Underwood said, will have its limitations.

Unlike the Reese & Ray’s location, the Shopko pharmacy will not be delivering prescriptions by car, he said, as driving from location to location is not cost effective. They will, however, mail customers their medication for free.

Another hurdle faced by the new location is that they will not be able to pick up controlled prescriptions from the Hardin Clinic. Patients will need to bring in the prescriptions themselves or have their doctors mail them.

“The biggest thing is charge accounts,” Underwood continued, referring to a system where customers pay a monthly bill. “At Shopko, we try to cut down on charge accounts as much as possible.

“It’s a lot easier for us to keep a credit card on file. We’ll just run it and let you know how much it is.”

The new pharmacy, according to Underwood, will also offer new benefits.

Pharmacy hours at Shopko will be longer – from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“I know Pharmcare wasn’t open on the weekends,” Underwood said. “We’re open later and during the weekends. Everyone seems to be happy about that.”

Being new to the community, Underwood said, he wants to understand what Hardin needs before he decides to “branch out” into overall goals for the pharmacy.

While he gets a feel for Big Horn County, Underwood intends to stick to his own chosen goal – working a stable job as a lifelong resident in Montana.