Sheridan judge takes former Crow game warden’s appeal under advisement

An appeal by Clayvin Herrera, former game warden for the Crow Tribe, was taken under advisement Friday, more than seven months after he was found guilty of killing an elk out-of-season at Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming. Herrera stated in a March 2015 article by the Associated Press that he and two other Crow tribal members had killed three bull elk across the Wyoming border because “we just needed food that day.”

“It’s evolved since then into this craziness,” he stated at the time. “It’s started to get political and I don’t like politics at all.”

In the April 29 hearing before his appeal, Herrera was ordered by Judge Shelley Cundiff of the 4th Judicial Circuit Court in Sheridan County to pay an $8,080 fine and to have his hunting privileges suspended for three years.

Whether he likes politics or not, Herrera’s case has tapped into a Native treaty right that was drafted nearly 150 years ago.

Herrera’s attorney Kyle Anne Gray presented an hour of testimony Friday morning before Judge John Fenn of the 4th Judicial District Court. According to an article that day by Sheridan Media, the crux of this testimony concerned the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty.

This treaty, at the time, gave Crow tribal members the right to hunt on “unoccupied lands” of the Bighorn National Forest.

A December 1995 decision by the Tenth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, Crow Tribe of Indians v. Repsis, states this treaty right is now effectively invalid.

“Although the treaty with the Crows, 1868, reserved a right to hunt on ‘unoccupied lands,’ the lands of the Bighorn National Forest have been ‘occupied’ since the creation of the national forest in 1887,” the Repsis decision in states. “Therefore, we hold that the tribe and its members are subject to the game laws of Wyoming.”

Gray argued that Judge Cundiff had not allowed her to present evidence using the Fort Laramie Treaty based on an incorrect assumption. The circuit court, she argued, was not bound to the Repsis decision.

“The assertion that Wyoming is somehow ‘occupying’ a federal national forest is simply wrong,” Gray wrote in an Oct. 31 appellant brief. “As a matter of law, Herrera is an immune treaty-hunter and, as a matter of uncontested fact, elk overpopulation moots any ‘conservation necessity’ argument before it can even begin.”

An article also written Friday by The Sheridan Press quoted Judge Fenn as saying the facts of Herrera’s case were “pretty darn close if not identical” to the events that led to the 1995 Repsis decision. Gray, the article stated, continued in her belief that the 1995 ruling was “just clearly an incorrect decision.”

Judge Fenn, as of Friday, may now overturn Herrera’s conviction, uphold it or send it back to circuit court. If the charges are upheld, Herrera may contest them in the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Further action dates are pending at this time.