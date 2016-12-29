Reviewing events from 2016

This week, the Big Horn County News continues its countdown of the top 10 most-read articles of 2016. So far, results have included articles on the county’s Memorial Day celebration, Little Big Horn College’s graduation, Arrow Creek Neighborhood Watch’s first community meeting, the transition between Crow chairmen and Big Horn County Historical Museum’s dedication of the Torske Homestead House.

Articles are picked based on which pieces received the most “reads” on the newspaper website, www.bighorncountynews.com. Continuing what last week started, here are the final five top stories of the year.

5. Pryor students rewarded for academic achievement (2,005 reads) – published May 12

Pryor school district held its first awards ceremony this year, celebrating the academic achievements of its 94 students. Subjects ranged from improved reading or physical education abilities, to victories in online math competitions.

For the past three years, according to Plenty Coups High School Principal Sam Bruner, every student who makes it to the senior year in Pryor has managed to graduate.

“One does not just come to school and end up graduating from high school or college,” he said in an opening statement to Pryor students. “It takes little actions, like getting to school on time, listening in class, doing your homework and studying for tests.”

Student achievements have been encouraged by the schools teachers and faculty, such as English teacher Dean Siers, known for his high standards for English grammar.

“I worked hard to make people realize this was a public high school and it has to be treated as a public high school,” Siers said. “That means we have to belie expectations. And it’s come around to be a lot better than it was then.”

In his speech, Bruner continued, saying this ceremony continued the legacy of the school’s namesake, Chief Plenty Coups. The chief’s advice to fellow Crow tribal members was “Education is your greatest weapon.”

Since graduating, 2015 Valedictorian Terae Briggs has gone on to play Division I basketball for the University of Nevada Wolfpack, scoring her first double-double in a Nov. 13 game with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Her grade-point average, carried over from United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, N.D., was 3.7.

4. Mixed martial arts training facility hits Hardin (2,029 reads) – published Jan. 28

A new mixed martial arts gym, FightStorm Fitness & MMA, opened up in Hardin on Jan. 4, courtesy of what owner Brandon Anderson believed to be a combination of divine providence and a broken transmission.

Before opening the gym in the M & M Auto Sales building, Brandon and his wife Shawna had intended to travel from Williston, N.D. – where Brandon had owned a previous gym – to Leavenworth, Wash. They were set to log trees near a national forest, they had bought a house for two-fifths of its regular sale price and their destination was located “15 minutes from the best salmon fishing.” Then the car broke down and their investors pulled out of the deal.

“We were on our way there; we packed up everything in a little Ford and we had our whole house pulling behind it,” Brandon said. “The transmission was brand new and it didn’t even make it to Billings.”

With few options, the Andersons visited Shawna’s two second cousins, who own Two Leggins Outfitters, and they were allowed to stay in a cabin for a week. Then, Brandon met up with his former training partner.

“I called him, because I’d been itching to train all summer and never had a chance to,” Brandon said. “We got together and he said, ‘This place needs a gym.’ I was thinking of selling my mats at the time, because we didn’t think we were going to open another gym.”

The whole situation, Brandon said, was “another God thing.”

To contact the gym, call 406-939-3875.

3. Relentless / Jared Stewart powers through music, personal trials and martial arts (2,227 reads) – published March 3

Dunmore resident Jared Stewart, lead guitarist and singer for the aptly-named Jared Stewart Band, isn’t afraid to “be an example of getting out there, and being assertive and unwilling to quit.”

Five months before his band was set to open for five-time Grammy winner Ziggy Marley, Stewart detailed his philosophy and experience relating to life, music and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Mainly, he said, zero in on your goal and dedicate yourself to it.

When he began playing guitar during his senior year in high school, “it became basically an obsession.” With jiu-jitsu, he practiced until prepared to teach a Fundamentals of Martial Arts Class at Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency. As for family, he expected his eighth child the day the article was published.

“I want to give a shout-out to all of the working moms and I also want to especially give a shout-out to the dads who work to take care of their families,” he said. “We’re a dying breed and, in this day and age, we really have to promote them.”

Eventually, Stewart would announce his retirement on Nov. 6 at the Magic City Music Awards after winning Guitarist of the Year. The reason for him ending his 26-year career, he later said, stemmed from his recent diagnosis of hyperthyroidism.

Though he’s unsure as to whether he will continue playing in the future, he continues to teach his jiu-jitsu class.

“I hope people know to never settle for what you see in front of you,” he said following his diagnosis. “You can always achieve more than that. Don’t listen to the naysayers, just have faith in yourself and God.”

2. Assault victim Roylynn Rides Horse dies / Two arrested in connection with burning (2,372 reads) – published June 30

Two months after a Crow Agency woman was assaulted, burned and left in a field on April 17, she died at the Burn Trauma Intensive Care Unit in Salt Lake City. The victim, 28-year-old Roylynn Rides Horse, was a mother of six.

No information was available from the FBI or Bureau of Indian Affairs until June 22, other than the fact that Rides Horse was recovering. Documents were released between a 100-person march to support Rides Horse on June 16 and her death on June 28.

According to the documents, FBI agents had arrested Dimarzio Swade Sanchez, 18, and Anjelica Jo Whiteman, 23, for the assault. Using testimony from four individuals – including later defendant Frank Sanchez – records state that, on the way back to Crow Agency from the Kirby Saloon, Whiteman allegedly began beating Rides Horse from the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by Dimarzio.

Once the car stopped north of Castle Rock Road on the Crow Reservation, Whiteman allegedly dragged Rides Horse out of the vehicle and attempted to strangle her until she lost consciousness. Upon discovering Rides Horse was still alive, Dimarzio allegedly strangled her again with a bandana.

Court documents state, upon Dimarzio’s request, Frank retrieved a gas can from the trunk. Rides Horse was allegedly doused with the gasoline and set on fire. She was found alive 14 hours later and given emergency treatment.

Speaking on the incident, Senate District 21 Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy said this “is just a microcosm of all the unsolved murders, car wrecks…and even missing people on the reservation.”

Dimarzio’s trial is scheduled at U.S. District Court in Billings for May 8, 2017. For Whiteman and Frank, the trial is scheduled at the same location on April 24, 2017.

1. Brian Laird found guilty of wife’s 1999 murder / Cold case reopened with new testimony from witnesses (5,732 reads) – published March 10

Following a cold case 16 years in the making, defendant Brian Laird, 48, was found guilty of his wife’s murder. The body of his 28-year-old wife Kathryn Laird had been discovered on July 31, 1999 floating in the Yellowtail Afterbay Dam near Fort Smith.

The trial, located in the Big Horn County Courthouse before District Judge Michael Hayworth of Miles City, was an often contentious affair between the defense and prosecution. This came to a head when Montana Assistant Attorney General Chad Parker moved to discredit crucial testimony by defense witness Dr. Thomas Bennett.

According to Bennett- and according to his Aug. 1, 1999 autopsy with the late Dr. Kenneth Mueller- Kathryn died of drowning, not strangulation as the prosecution proposed.

Parker wanted to bring up Bennett’s resignation from the position of chief medical examiner in Iowa after multiple forensic pathologists disagreed with his claims of infant deaths caused by shaken baby syndrome. Billings defense attorney Sandy Selvy repeatedly objected to what he saw as “character assassination” in regards to Bennett.

Hayworth temporarily dismissed the jury to sort out the two sides. Eventually, he said the prosecution could only bring up the fact that Bennett was no longer conducting autopsies for county coroners as an associate medical examiner in Montana. He also objected to conduct within the chambers.

“I have heard audible gasps and commentary above a whisper coming from council tables,” he said before the trial resumed. “That stops. That is not professional. That is not the image you want to portray to the jury.”

Laird was sentenced to 100 years in prison for the crime and will be eligible for parole in 25 years. According to defense attorney Matt Wald, he intends to appeal Brian’s conviction.

The remaining top 10 articles are available here.