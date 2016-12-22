Reviewing events from 2016

This year was host to a variety of changes that captured the nation’s attention: the split of the United Kingdom from the European Union, the first World Series win for the Chicago Cubs since 1908, Standing Rock protesters halting the Dakota Access Pipeline and the rise of Donald Trump – a businessman and reality show host – to the presidency.

“I’m thankful that we, as a country, were smart enough to not elect Hillary Clinton,” said Big Horn County Parole Officer Darren Zent on Election Day. “Now, I question our sanity for voting Donald Trump.”

Changes also occurred on a local level with the election of new Crow Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid, the deaths of two well-known centenarians – Crow Chief Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow and Margaret Ping, Hardin High School girls winning Class A in cross-country for the first time in 25 years and the Crow Tribe accepting a one-quarter reduction in coal revenue.

Throughout the year, the Big Horn County News website has been recording the most read articles of the year – opinion page items are also allowed, but none were among the top read for 2016. The top 10 most read pieces will start this week with No.’s 10 through 6.

10. Fallen heroes / Montana Attorney General Tim Fox gives keynote address at Battlefield (1,663 reads) – published June 2

Hardin’s Memorial Day celebration featured a three-part ceremony beginning in Fairview Cemetery, crossing the Bighorn River and ending at Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument in Crow Agency. American Legion Post 8 and James Louk Post 7481 VFW were supplemented by about 20 volunteer motorcyclists in the ceremony.

Attorney General Tim Fox – a former Hardin resident who would later be adopted into the Crow Tribe – served as keynote speaker at the Battlefield. He read letters by his uncle Jack Lundberg, written during World War II while he was stationed in England. Less than a month after writing the letters, Jack was killed when his bomber was shot down over France.

He also spoke about his brother Rich, in attendance during the ceremony, who served in the Vietnam War and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross.

“The truth is that the life of every American has been touched in some way by a veteran,” Fox said. “For many of us, the impact has been close to home. Our spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, cousins and friends served, bled and died for liberty. Many have survived, but suffer permanent injury or disability as a result of their service. The scars of war are not easily healed – indeed, many are never healed.”

Despite the hardships, he continued, he echoed his uncle’s letters in saying, “It is worth the sacrifice.”

9. Hats off to the future / 33 LBHC students receive associates degrees (1,779 reads)

– published May 12

Years of studies paid off for 33 students at Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency, who threw their hats in the air after receiving diplomas in 21 subjects ranging from business administration to livestock management.

Speakers for the event included former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau, along with Crow officials including Sen. Shawn Real Bird and former Chairman Darrin Old Coyote. The school Valedictorian James Vallie had been previously hired as a cook at the college.

“Always remember the old knowledge,” Vallie told the graduating class, “but it’s also okay to go past that and go further to learn all the new knowledge. I used to think we had to cling to our old ways - you know, ‘tradition everything,’ but I’m coming to find out that there’s a new life out there.

“Keep going and you’ll always find a better reason to go back to school or do something better.”

College President Dr. David Yarlott, in his welcoming address, said the college had made significant progress since it was first chartered in 1980. What was once an abandoned agency home, two trailers and a garage has become a network of buildings including academic laboratories, archives, a library, student services, administrative offices, and a renovated gym and basketball court.

“Nation building, that’s what it’s all about,” Sen. Real Bird said. “I want us to have banks. I want you to have businesses.”

8. Patrolling the Wild West / Arrow Creek Neighborhood Watch steps in to take back Pryor (1,842 reads)

– published May 5

Arrow Creek Neighborhood Watch held a meeting in Pryor’s local community building to alleviate what Crow Sen. Bryce Hugs described as an “enemy territory” attitude present in the town. This mindset, he said, stemmed from the shooting deaths of its residents Jason and Tana Shane nearly one year before the meeting.

People in the small town, he said, were becoming “scarce” and fearful of out-of-town visitors.

“Everybody who comes in is a threat – that’s how they see outside people,” Hugs said of the town’s mindset. “We’ve got AR’s in almost every household. We’ve got shotguns, rifles and sidearms.”

The July 29, 2015 shooting also had another effect; it galvanized a group of residents including Cary Lance and Archie Flatlip into forming the Neighborhood Watch. Now, Lance regularly volunteers his vehicle and time to police the streets of Pryor. He runs on donations and keeps track of the receipts in a notebook.

During the meeting, Lance said he had noticed a welcome silence in Pryor and the watches had proved more effective than originally anticipated.

“It was quiet; there weren’t even dogs barking,” he said of an excursion the day before the meeting. “I feel a calmness in Pryor that hasn’t been here for a while.”

Jason and Tana’s alleged shooter, 19-year-old Jesus Deniz Mendoza, is scheduled to for trial on Jan. 9, 2017.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 14, U.S. District Judge Susan Watters has declared him competent for trial.

7. Building a better foundation / Old Coyote-Not Afraid transition free of outstanding debt, vandalism (1,895 reads)

– published Dec. 8

Despite being voted out of office 2,082 to 1,877 by current Crow Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid, Darrin Old Coyote didn’t spend his last day mourning the loss. Instead, he attended a prayer service and appreciation dinner hosted in his honor by Crow tribal members who lined up to thank him and First Lady Bobbi Jo for their work. The Old Coyote family also received $12,800 in donations.

“I thought nobody would help us after they removed him,” Bobbi Jo said. “The people who donated, I thank them.”

Tribal per capita payments will be $325 for December, more than double the $150 payment distributed when he first took office in December 2012. On a different note, the new chairman entered an office that, by all accounts, was free of the vandalism that occurred four years ago.

“I have no regrets,” Darrin said, to cheers from the crowd. “I didn’t leave the tribe in shambles. I didn’t leave them in the red. Right now, there are no programs in jeopardy.”

Though Old Coyote’s statements on the tribal economy were positive, a Dec. 12 Facebook post by Not Afraid indicates the tribe’s financials will need some cleaning up in the coming months. This includes an “immediate stop” to Executive Branch hiring efforts and tribal loans.

According to Not Afraid, these restrictions “will be lifted once it is determined that the Crow Tribe has adequate funding to support both endeavors.”

6. Pioneer family / Torske Homestead House represents a century of farming (1,975 reads)

– published June 2

John Torske arrived in Big Horn County 108 years ago, drawn to a 160-acre plot southwest of Hardin by the Homestead Act of 1862 that sold land for $1.25 an acre. On this plot, he built the Torske Homestead, which found a new home more than a century later on the Big Horn County Historical Museum grounds.

“How scary would that be to come from Norway and not speak the language in what is heaven now, but we’ll call it a hellhole then?” said Miles Torske, John’s grandnephew, at the homestead’s dedication.

Four generations of Torskes arrived to watch the ceremony, along with members of the Bullis family, whose old funeral parlor was also set up.

The homestead was used as a storage shed until 2008, when the Miles Torske Family donated it and contributed financially to the restoration.

“There was a post under the window and that’s where we threw the old five gallon bucket when you drained the oil out of the tractor…and then you put the bucket over that post,” Miles said. “To this day, I still have that bucket and we still use it to change oil.”

According to Miles, he was thankful to John for bringing his family across the ocean all those years ago to a place where people will “run over you” trying to put out your house fire.

He and his wife Lora have three children and continue to operate John’s old farm.