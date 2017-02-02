Report shows Northern Cheyenne life expectancy potentially at 55 years

In mid-January, Lame Deer’s Northern Cheyenne Tribal Board of Health, in its monthly magazine A Cheyenne Way, printed a mortality report for enrolled Northern Cheyenne tribal members. From the period of January 2015 to June 2016, the report states, there were 102 recorded deaths. This is equal to 5.6 deaths per month for the tribe of 11,200 members, about 5,000 of whom reside on the Northern Cheyenne reservation in southeastern Montana.

The report was prepared by Eugene Littlecoyote when he was the Public Affairs Coordinator for Board of Health, now acting administrator for the entire tribal health program. The statistics were provided by the Tribal Services Department which maintains data for enrolled tribal members, thus the report does not include other deaths of non-enrolled community members, still-born births or children that didn’t have time to be enrolled.

“Otherwise, the statistics would be even more appalling,” Littlecoyote said.

Fifty-three of those who died were male and 49 female. The causes of death were natural causes (77), accidental deaths (11), homicides (2), suicides (1), pending investigation (4), and no death certificate (6) with one unaccounted. The oldest age of death was 91, the youngest was 5 and the average age of death was 55.5.

The average American life expectancy is 78, while the Northern Cheyenne’s is potentially 55.

“We live 23 years less, on average, than other people in the country. Northern Cheyenne people should be alarmed but, equally important, we and our tribal leaders should be informed of this critical information, because most of the early natural causes of death are disease related,” Littlecoyote explained. “Understand that American society and its medical industry generally classify any death not involving external things like accidents, killings or suicide as a natural cause of death. This means heart attacks, cancer, and organ failure from diabetes or cirrhosis are all considered natural.”

Tony Prairiebear, tribal member and follower of traditional Cheyenne ways, denounced the notion of many natural causes of death afflicting people of such young age.

“They’re not natural! They are from preventable diseases!” he said. “Now we must turn our attention to identifying the diseases affecting us the most, what their causes might be and how to better prevent them so that we may live fuller lives.”

In September 2016 Prairiebear and other elders who observe Cheyenne ceremonial ways (Sun Dance, fasting, piercing, Native American Church and sweats) came together for a one-day meeting “Forum on the Death & Violence of the Past Year.” There, they discussed what they could do to help with the overall problem of a high death rate on the reservation.

“We are concerned about our youth, looking for healing and words of prevention,” Prairiebear said.

According to a Center for Disease Control report, based on data from 2013, the top five causes of death in Native Americans are heart disease, cancer (malignant neoplasm), accidents, chronic lower lung diseases, and chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. Of note, the CDC report also stated that the leading cause of death across all races for the population aged 1-44 was “unintentional injuries.”

According to the Indian Health Service in their March 2016 report on mortality disparity rates, Native Americans have a life expectancy that is 4.4 years less than all other races in the United States. On the IHS website disparities fact sheet, it’s stated this lower life expectancy and unbalanced disease rate in Indians may be caused by poverty, discrimination in the delivery of health services and a lack of education.

“These are broad quality of life issues, rooted in economic adversity and poor social conditions,” the fact sheet states.

In regard to the lower life spans of tribal members, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe’s 2001 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy stated, “…in other words, the very young and old are dying before their time.”

On average, the small reservation community observes 3-4 funerals per week, a situation which affects the entire close-knit community. With the average funeral costs being $7,000, that means a cost of more than $700,000 per year for services and burial, part of which is subsidized by the Northern Cheyenne Tribe for enrolled members.

“This statistical information becomes important in terms of prevention and treatment, on both an individual level and on a tribal government services level, where healthcare dollars and planning become critical,” Littlecoyote summarized.

The CDC report can be found online at www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr65/nvsr65_02.pdf