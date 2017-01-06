In remembrance

Memorial Day ceremonies took place across Big Horn County Monday to honor those who gave their lives in service to our country. Along with U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, members of American Legion Post 8 and the James Louk Post 7481 VFW honored the fallen in ceremonies at Hardin’s Fairview Cemetery, the bridge crossing the Bighorn River and Little Bighorn Battlefield.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War I; those who fought in the conflict on the fields of Europe were honored. During the ceremony, it was noted, 53,400 Americans lost their lives in “the war to end all wars.”

At the ceremony in Hardin, Sen. Daines honored Vietnam veterans by presenting a pin to all those veterans in attendance.

At the Bighorn River, Daines dropped the wreath in the water to commemorate all those who died as sea.

Both the American Legion Post 8 and James Louk Post 7481 VFW displayed the colors and honored those who died with a 21 gun salute.

At the battlefield, Daines spoke about World War II and the troop transport ship, the SS Dorchester.

“The SS Dorchester sank on February 3, 1943 and 675 men lost their lives,” Daines said. “Four naval chaplains gave their life vests to soldiers on the ship and went down with the Dorchester singing hymns.

The four were George Lansing Fox, a Methodist minister; Alexander David Goode, a Reformed rabbi; Clark Vandersall Poling, a Reformed Church pastor; and John Patrick Washington, a Catholic priest.

A survivor of the SS Dorchester, Grady Clark reported, “As I swam away from the ship, I looked back. The flares had lighted everything. The bow came up high and she slid under. The last thing I saw, the four chaplains were up there praying for the safety of the men. They had done everything they could. I did not see them again. They themselves did not have a chance without their life jackets.”

According to some reports, survivors could hear different languages mixed in the prayers of the chaplains, including Jewish prayers in Hebrew and Catholic prayers in Latin.

Only 230 of the 904 men aboard the ship were rescued.

“One-point-one million men have given their lives in the service of our nation. To this day, 82,547 men and women are unaccounted for. Three hundred twenty million Americans living today benefited because of their service and sacrifice,” Daines said. “We are a great nation, not because of our resources and wealth, but because of our people and the dedicated men and women that served our nation. Memorial Day gives us the opportunity to pause. It’s important we honor their sacrifice, not just today, but every day.”

Crow tribal dignitaries present were Secretary Knute Old Crow, Vice Secretary Shawn Backbone and Speaker of the House Eric Birdinground.

Old Crow noted in his message that Native Americans served in their country’s armed forces in greater numbers per capita than any other ethic group.

Master of Ceremonies was Jerry Jasmer, Division of Interpretation at the battlefield.

Pastor Able Baker gave the invocation at Fairview Cemetery and at the Bighorn River, followed by the Rev. Melinda St. Clair at the battlefield. Taps was performed at all three sites by Kenneth Boggio.