Prom dress ‘middleman’

Prom is becoming more expensive for families these days, with dresses alone averaging $100 to $400. To aid in the process, Lodge Grass High School junior Alyssa Gets Down is helping high school students across Big Horn County and in Billings receive donated dresses, courtesy of local residents.

Three of these dresses were donated by Dacee Whiteman, a Lodge Grass junior who said she spent $300 on her dress this year. Back when she was a freshman, Whiteman continued, she was unable to find enough money for such luxuries.

“I know what it’s like not to have anything,” she said, “or be in a girl’s position where they know they want to go to prom, but don’t have enough money.”

According to Gets Down, she had begun to loan out two of her dresses to students who couldn’t afford one. As more people asked to borrow her dresses, she decided to expand upon the concept.

“It turned into a snowball effect,” she said. “I was the middleman. If a girl wanted to use the dress, then I would tell them where they would need to go, or else I would pick up the dress and take it to them.”

Currently, she has received 20 dresses and counting. She plans on continuing the donation cycle for the foreseeable future and possibly after she graduates from Montana State University.

“There are a lot of girls out there who don’t have a lot,” Whiteman said, “and we want to help them out.”

Those who want to donate or receive a dress may contact Gets Down via Facebook. According to a recent post by Gets Down, she also can help with hair and makeup.