From print to digital

An interest in the Little Bighorn Battlefield stemming from an eight-year history in the area has inspired James Court of Billings to push for the digitizing of all Hardin newspapers, starting with the Hardin Tribune and Tribune-Herald from 1908-25. His first selection is a journey of nearly 10,000 pages, but he feels up to the task.

Court, a member of the Montana Historical Society board, served as superintendent of the Battlefield National Monument near Crow Agency from 1978-86. Continuing his research into the famous site of Custer’s Last Stand, Court has had to rely on microfilm from the Historical Society.

“In order to preserve a newspaper, we typically microfilm it, because film is a longer-lasting medium than paper,” said Christina Kirkham, digital services librarian for Montana State Library in Helena. “The microfilm comes back to us on rolls – several hundred or 1,000 feet on a roll.”

To read microfilm, one uses a projector or – more recently – a computer to examine each frame. Microfilm’s main drawback, Kirkham said, is there’s no way to highlight and look up individual words from a document as one would in a Google search.

“If you’re looking for something in particular, you have to [use] the microfilm reader and just skim through the newspaper page by page by page,” Kirkham said. “That’s very, very time consuming.”

With help from an online resource called Montana Newspapers – established March 21, 2016 – anyone with a computer and Internet access could search Tribune or Tribune-Herald archives as part of a website database. The free database, offered through the Historical Society has digitized nearly 500,000 newspaper pages from 71 Montana newspapers. According to Kirkham, its project director, “we are continually adding more.”

“Strangely enough, they haven’t done Big Horn County,” Court said. “I thought we ought to be represented in the papers that were digitized.”

Rolls of microfilm set to be uploaded onto the Montana Newspapers website, Kirkham said, are first shipped to a vendor who creates digital copies of the frames. This process, she continued, takes about five minutes for a year’s worth of newspapers. Then, they send the images to the library.

Once the library gets the images, they run a special computer program on the documents called Optical Character Recognition, or OCR for short.

“[OCR] takes a digital image, and can identify all the numbers and characters in the English language that are on it, and dump them into a text file,” Kirkham said. “In this way, we not only have a picture of the newspaper page, but we also have all the words in a separate file.

“When we bring all of those pictures and all of those words together in one place, we can give the user a search engine.”

Online research, Court said, is both easier to access and more convenient for everyone when compared to using microfilm. Archives of Hardin newspapers are, for the most part, available only at the museum, Big Horn County News office and libraries. If they were digitized, looking up past material would require just a visit to montananewspapers.org.

“For example, if you wanted to do some research on the history of the national cemetery and type in ‘national cemetery’ in the search phrase between 1908 and 1925,” Court said, “every mention of ‘national cemetery’ would come up on the page.”

To digitize the 1908-25 section, Court said, he needs to raise about $5,300. Though he has “ways of finagling money out of people,” he wants to see if the local community would want to help financially with the project.

The Montana Newspapers service, Kirkham said, is offered to libraries and communities around the state. According to Kirkham, fees acquired in the process are used to account for the cost of storing files and hosting them on the Internet, in addition to the digitization. As a “cost recovery” operation, she said, the Historical Society does not make a profit off this work.

“It really is cool, because for a researcher, there’s nothing like it,” Court said. “It’s so simple to use.”

A site to receive donations has not been established at press time and more information on this subject will be made available in the future.