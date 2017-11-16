Potential marijuana dispensary hits paperwork snag

Hardin’s City-County Planning Board made no decision Monday evening regarding a proposed zoning variance for property belonging to local resident Karen Stanton. During October and November meetings of the Hardin City Council, Stanton had been seeking the variance to allow a medical marijuana dispensary to operate on the property.

Neither Stanton nor any representatives for her were present at the planning board meeting. According to City Planner Cal Cumin, she also didn’t turn in the required paperwork.

“I did prepare a public hearing notice, but she never followed through,” Cumin said. “I made the application for her and everything.”

After listening to Cumin, Board Chairman Jim Eshleman said, “It’s a moot point.”

“If she didn’t follow through on it, then we don’t need to vote on anything here,” he said. “The ordinance is just going to stay what the ordinance says right now.”

The issue Stanton encountered when trying to accept the seller’s offer was that the Hardin Post Office – which opened decades ago – has remained zoned residential, not commercial.

As a result of the post office’s location, Stanton’s property line is not situated at least 300 feet from that of a residential zone as required by city ordinance. Rather, according to measurements carried out via tape measure by Stanton herself, the properties are – “from corner-to-corner” – 157 feet apart.

“I’m maintaining that the post office is, and has been, a commercial enterprise for about 60 years,” she said during an October meeting of the Hardin City Council. “I know the owners of the lot they rent pay commercial taxes to the city.”

If Stanton hopes to rent out a dispensary, Eshleman said, she needs to fill out the paperwork, get a public hearing and “start the whole thing over again.”

To conclude the subject, the planning board voted unanimously to not change the zoning ordinance.