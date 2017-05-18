Pence declares ‘war on coal’ finished

Red and blue lights flashed Friday afternoon as a motorcade of vans, SUVs and Secret Service agents traveled east on Interstate 90 and entered Big Horn County. Among the passengers was U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who made his way into the Crow Reservation and toward Westmoreland Coal Company’s Absaloka Mine. To the county – and Montana as a whole – he brought a message: “The ‘war on coal’ is over.”

In addition to his visit to the mine, Pence made a stop at the Montana Pavilion in Billings that evening to rally support for U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte, a Republican, over candidate Rob Quist, a Democrat. Both are contending for the seat left vacant by former Representative Ryan Zinke, who joined the Trump Administration as Interior Department secretary.

“We’re going to let Montana and every state in America develop the resources of your land,” Pence yelled over a cheering crowd of hundreds.

Crow Speaker of the House Eric Birdinground was encouraged by Pence’s visit to the mine, an event chock full of heavy hitters from the Crow Tribe and Republican side of state and federal government. During the tour, Birdinground, Crow Vice Chairman Carlson “Duke” Goes Ahead and Secretary Knute Old Crow rode horses through the grassy countryside with Pence, Zinke, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Montana Attorney General Tim Fox.

Reflecting on the trip, Birdinground wrote in an email, “Hopefully, [Pence’s] visit to our unique and beautiful country will leave a lasting impact on him.”

“As Speaker of the Legislative Branch of the Crow Tribe, I couldn’t help but feel cautiously optimistic,” he continued. “Although we definitely need to explore other revenue source s, the reality is the ‘war on coal’ not only affected the economics of the Crow Tribe, but also Big Horn County and the State of Montana.”

At the time of a 2014 report by the Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development, coal production equaled about two-thirds of the Crow Tribe’s non-federal budget and one-fifth of Big Horn County’s gross regional product.

Conrad “C.J” Stewart, an Indian energy consultant for Shasta Advisors and former miner, described the “war on coal” as a series of regulations enacted under the Obama Administration he believes were “holding back the Crow Tribe.” Past challenges to tribal coal sales that have been quashed by the Trump Administration, he continued, include the Office of Surface Mining’s Stream Protection Rule and the moratorium for new coal leasing on federal land.

“[Pence] came to let us know that he is in favor of furthering the Crow Tribe’s development globally,” Stewart said, adding that he and other tribal members talked to the vice president about ports. Namely, the Crow Tribe is pushing for the construction of a Millennium Bulk Terminal west of Longview, Wash., through which they could transport coal to new markets overseas. “Millennium ports are owned by [Lighthouse Resources] and they have contracts to ship coal directly to South Korea.”

The proposed terminal, which has the capacity to export 44 million tons of coal annually, faces opposition from Cowlitz Indian Tribe Chairman Bill Iyall, who believes the shipping could negatively affect area animal, fish and plant life.

As for the Crow Reservation meeting, Birdinground wrote, everyone seemed to be in agreement that the production and port were needed.

“It was…encouraging that, regardless of who or what entity we were representing – be it tribal, state or federal,” he stated, “we were all of the same mind, looking to move forward and move towards the future.”

That future, he stated also involves other sources of energy such as hydroelectric power, something the tribe has been looking into via the 300,000 acre feet of water provided by Fort Smith’s Yellowtail Dam.

As Pence’s motorcade traveled east of Hardin, Big Horn County Sheriff’s deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers blocked off the I-90 entrance, resulting in a small traffic jam. After the procession passed, some of the drivers rolled down their windows to ask what had happened.

“Promoting Absaloka coal,” one said upon hearing Pence’s destination. “I support that.”