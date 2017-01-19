Parent training sponsored by Northern Cheyenne Human Services

According to Addy Baker of the tribal Human Services Department, a desperate need exists on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. This need, the foster care worker states, can be filled through the efforts of foster parents in taking in new children. She hopes to recruit them to handle a large caseload of youth determined by the tribal court to require care.

Presently, that tribal program handles an average of 60 foster care placements per year, while the Indian Child Welfare Act program has additional cases as does the Bureau of Indian Affairs social services program. In addition, the tribe operates the Rosebud Lodge, an emergency shelter for children who are removed from homes, often because of drug and alcohol problems. Due to privacy requirements those programs could not release the number of foster care placement cases they handle, but Baker says it is an “alarmingly high number.”

Baker also said there are only a limited number of licensed foster care parents on the reservation, forcing the program to place many Northern Cheyenne children off the reservation. Thus, she says, there is a critical need to recruit more tribal foster care parents.

“Our preference is to keep the children on the reservation, but often that is just not possible due to the small number of licensed foster care parents,” she said. “That is why we are continually trying to recruit more Cheyenne people or local people into the program.”

To that end, nearly 30 community people from the Northern Cheyenne reservation participated in a three-day parent training workshop held on the reservation in late December 2016, sponsored by the Services Department. The workshop targeted existing and potential foster parents, but was also for people who work with children such as day care workers, foster parents, foster grandparents, educators, those seeking reunification with children and college students. Chief Dull Knife College in Lame Deer offered one college credit for those who completed the entire workshop.

The training focused on dealing with historical trauma, including emotional, physical and spiritual techniques for healing.

“You won’t be able to take care of anyone else, until you take care of yourself,” was a primary message from the facilitator, a traditional ceremonial person who did not want to be named for this article.

Joyce Wounded Eye, a grandmother taking the course to qualify as a foster parent said, “The training was real touching and intense, dealing with the emotional, spiritual, historical trauma, grief and loss. It helped me a lot. We are all hurt in one way or another and we don’t know how to deal with it.”

Wounded Eye was accompanied to the training by her daughter Roxanne, who is planning to study parenting to work with youth and currently pursuing an associate degree from Chief Dull Knife College.

The foster care parents working through the training are required to complete 15 hours of training per year to maintain their licensure, Baker explained. The Services Department hosts several trainings per year to assist them meet that goal, normally in conjunction with the college.