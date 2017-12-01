One of three suspects captured in connection with Kirby Saloon burglary

On Dec. 28, 44-year-old Robert Frank Simpson arrived in the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office to report his white Dodge pick-up truck had been taken from him eight days prior. According to Simpson, court documents state, he heard it had been “involved in a robbery or something” at Kirby Saloon, a hub for the unincorporated town of the same name along Highway 314. Given his confession the following day to allegedly driving the Dodge as part of the burglary, he may have been in a good position to confirm such a rumor.

Though Simpson shares the same name with County Sheriff Frank Simpson, his uncle, they are not the same person. To differentiate, the sheriff will be referred to only as “Sheriff Simpson.”

The alleged burglary and theft occurred on Dec. 21 over the course of around one minute – from about 3:38 to 3:39 a.m. – according to saloon video surveillance. One hour earlier, the bartender had closed for the night.

Describing the video footage, Deputy Sheriff Michael Colvin said one of the two individuals who entered the building was armed with a rifle and used a “tactical room clearing method” while looking down the rifle sights. The second individual, court documents state, used a “crow bar-type object” to remove a safe before both exited the building. A white pick-up truck then left from behind the saloon, travelling northbound on Highway 314.

After the Sheriff’s Office received a report on the incident later that morning, Deputy Sheriff Colvin arrived on the scene close to noon to meet with saloon owner Marcia Harper. Someone had broken into the building, Harper said in court documents, damaging the door and stealing a red safe containing thousands of dollars. The total amount Harper claimed, according to court documents, fluctuated from $17,000 on Dec. 21 to $14,000 when she talked with Undersheriff Mike Fuss the following day. Citing instructions from law enforcement as part of their ongoing investigation, Harper declined further comment to the News.

Officers then responded to a Dec. 23 report of an abandoned vehicle, located on Old Highway 87 west of Hardin. Undersheriff Fuss arrived to the scene with a deputy sheriff and two Bureau of Indian Affairs officers at about 10 a.m., according to court documents, where they spotted Simpson’s pick-up. The vehicle had travelled off the south side of the highway, down a steep embankment and through a barbed wire fence.

“It appeared abandoned, but the engine was still running,” documents state.

After confirming the truck was registered to Simpson and calling Hanser’s Towing to move the vehicle to a secure impound lot in Hardin, they received the call from Simpson himself at about 1:30 p.m.

Undersheriff Fuss and BIA Special Agent John Dodd of Lame Deer agreed to speak with him. Dodd had identified Simpson as a suspect during a Dec. 22 phone call to Fuss.

Though Fuss warned Simpson that providing a false statement to law enforcement could be charged as a crime, court documents state, the suspect agreed to sign a stolen vehicle report.

Despite Simpson’s claim that his vehicle had been taken, Dodd had evidence to the contrary, according to court documents. Simpson, Dodd stated, had been spotted in neighboring Yellowstone County.

“Agent Dodd…informed Simpson that he (Simpson) was recently observed by law enforcement officers in Billings driving his Dodge pick-up truck after Dec. 20,” documents state. “Agent Dodd also had surveillance video from a gas station in Billings that revealed the same.”

Simpson was detained pending the filing of criminal charges by Big Horn County Attorney Gerald “Jay” Harris.

On Dec. 29, Simpson asked to speak with Fuss, according to court documents, and confessed to being the driver the day of the burglary. Sheriff Simpson was also present for the confession.

“[Suspect] Simpson stated that, following the burglary, the Dodge truck was driven to Billings and a hotel room at the Vegas Hotel was purchased in his name,” court documents state.

According to Simpson, court documents state, he was “paid in methamphetamine” for his assistance.

Simpson has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and obstructing justice, charges that carry maximum punishments of 40 years and a fine of $50,000, and 10 years respectively.

Simpson is currently incarcerated, though two more suspects are still at large as of Wednesday.