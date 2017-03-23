One step at a time

Fitness and charity work have fused for Connie Michael’s fifth grade class at Crow Agency Elementary School, who are utilizing UNICEF Kid Power bands in an effort to feed the hungry across the world. Power bands are blue plastic devices worn around the wrist that can count steps, act as a watch and earn rewards.

“We plug them in and sync them, and it uploads every night,” Michael said, gesturing toward several Kid Power bands plugged in near a small tablet screen.

As explained by the students, 2,400 steps earns what the Kid Power website refers to as a “therapeutic food packet.” Once 10 packets are accumulated into a box, the box is shipped to a country in need, such as Uganda, Haiti or Burkina Faso.

Well-known figureheads who promote the program include singer and songwriter P!nk, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and Phoenix Suns basketball center Tyson Chandler.

“The program provides us with videos, so we go to different countries and learn about the kids we’re sending the food to and why,” Michael said. “The last one we watched, he was an orphan after the earthquake in Haiti.”

School Principal Jason Cummins demonstrated how to sync his own Kid Power band with that of the students, holding it near the screen until it acknowledged the data provided. Once Michael and her students found the program, they encouraged Cummins and other school faculty to participate as well.

“Mrs. Michael and the class, it’s their idea,” Cummins said. “It’s nice that it’s getting the kids fit and active.”

UNICEF provided the Kid Power bands, Michael said, and so far, they’ve “only lost one.”

“Mr. Cummins has one and the custodians asked for one,” Michael said. “They’re kind of in a competition with each other.”

Tracking their numbers on the screen, Michael said the class has accumulated 83 boxes since they started the program on March 1. Student Darris Lopez is at the top of the list with nearly 200,000 steps – translating into about eight boxes – though he admitted to taking the band home, something he’s not technically supposed to do.

The Crow Agency students are part of a group of more than 200,000 Kid Power members, according to the band’s website. If the site is correct, they have added to an estimated 6.4 million packets that helped save the lives of more than 40,000 children.

Through participating, student Zander McCormick said, he and his fellow students are learning “to help people.”

“It’s my understanding that they’ll send them to me next spring,” Michael said. “Next year, it’s possible that we’ll get to do the same thing.”

If the students accumulate enough steps, Michael said, they get to keep their Kid Power bands and they earn a pizza party. They will also receive an app for their phone to continue the program into middle school.

To reach this goal, students need to accumulate 100 packages by the end of the year, meaning they are more than three-fourths done with about two months to go.

“We’re well on our way,” Michael said.

For more information on the program, visit unicefkidpower.org.