Northern Cheyenne officials attempt to raise seat belt, car seat usage by 25 percent

With the assistance of a grant from the Montana Healthcare Foundation to the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Board of Health (NCTBH), a coalition of programs and staff on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation have organized to promote seat belts and child safety seats. They hope for people on the reservation to see a 25 percent increase in seat belts and safety seats over the next two years.

The grant comes on the heels of an Indian Health Service study identifying the leading causes of injury severity and mortality on the Northern Cheyenne reservation for 2014 and 2015. The leading cause of injury and mortality were accidental fall, assault, accident due to natural and environmental factors, and motor vehicle crashes. In the meantime, another report by the State of Montana revealed the average life expectancy for Native Americans residing on Montana reservations is 15 years lower than for others living off the reservation, in part due to violence and motor vehicle crashes.

Sterling Small, tribal member and new injury prevention specialist for the NCTBH, explained that the Northern Cheyenne Tribe does have a seat belt law, violation of which is a misdemeanor, but it’s only enforced minimally by BIA law enforcement.

“Studies say that driver seat belt and car seat usage on the reservation is at 25 to 30 percent, but passenger use is only 17 percent,” he said. “Upping that percentage will certainly save lives.

“In recent years, our community has suffered many tragic losses and injuries due to car wrecks involving deaths of all ages. My concern is that we are becoming complacent to these deaths, seeing them as commonplace. I hope the coalition efforts can bring this public health concern to the forefront of our minds and help us to remember to buckle up. Every life matters.”

The coalition includes members from programs involved in tribal public safety including Transportation Director Tracy Robinson, Chief Prosecutor Calvin Wilson, Director of Emergency Services Bart Elliott, Patricia Sioux Ramos and Jesse Martinez of the Tribal Environmental Health Program and Tribal Council member Dana Eaglefeathers of the Busby District. The group is facilitated and led by Small.

During the first meeting in mid-December 2016, coalition members held a wide-ranging discussion about the problem of low seat belt usage on the reservation and possible ways to increase it. Robinson explained that the tribe currently has a Highway safety traffic officer, funded by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, but that position is currently supervised by the Bureau of Justice, often pulled into duties other than traffic, due to police staffing shortages. The tribe also runs a “Safe on all Roads,” sometimes called “Click it or Ticket,” funded by the Montana Department of Transportation.

Elliott, who has many years of experience in law enforcement bluntly stated, “We have no highway safety enforcement on the reservation. The tribe needs to directly supervise the highway safety officer, possible through a memorandum of understanding.”

Wilson, chief prosecutor for the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Courts, said, “Seat belt violations are not even on the radar with the police department” while recommending that the penalties be increased.

“Right now there are minimal consequences for violating this tribal law, only a $25 fine which does not deter people,” he noted. “We only see one or two cases per week in tribal court.”

Elliott, a former BIA officer, said that the significant paperwork required for every BIA arrest contributes to that – officers not wanting that bureaucratic headache for a minor offence. And the Montana State Highway Patrol (MHP) rarely patrols on the reservation, including Highway 212, long regarded as a dangerous thoroughfare due to heavy trucker traffic due to jurisdictional claims, Elliot explained. MHP has the ability to issue citations to non-Indians, but not tribal members on the reservation.

Small said that education in area schools will be a priority, including a “mock car crash,” billboard and poster campaigns, radio public service announcements and otherwise engaging young people in the effort. They hope especially to targeting drivers between the ages of 17 and 30 years old – a high-risk group, especially for males.

At the conclusion of its organizational meeting, the group discussed the possibility of calling themselves the “Life Savers.” They plan to meet regularly to pool funding, resources and staff to achieve their goal of increased seat belt and child seat use on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.