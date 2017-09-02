Northern Cheyenne clamp down on loose horses wandering the reservation

Reminiscent of old western days, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe has been conducting a round-up of loose horses on their reservation, clearing tribal range near public roadways for public safety reasons. In late January, the Northern Cheyenne Land Authority (NCLA) began clamping down on loose horses wandering around the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. They have captured the strays, impounded them and even – under certain conditions – planned to sell those not claimed.

In doing so, NCLA is enforcing Ordinance No. DOI-005 adopted by the Tribal Council late in 2016 and enacted to enhance public safety due in part to the traffic hazard loose horses have become on major reservation roadways.

According to Ron Burn, NCLA compliance officer, there have been multiple horse-vehicle collisions in the past years on major tribal roads. He personally knows of 12 collisions, including three involving public school buses.

Because horses are tall and can weigh more than a ton, vehicle and horse collisions are especially dangerous. The animals often fly through a vehicle’s windshield upon impact, said Sterling Small, Injury Prevention Specialist for the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Board of Heath.

“Hitting a horse at highway speed is very dangerous,” he said. “These accidents often occur at night when dark-colored horses are very hard to see on or near the roadways.”

In recent years, loose and unclaimed horses have been the cause of several highway accidents, especially on Highway 212 (crossing the reservation), Route 39, (from Lame Deer to Colstrip) and Birney Road. The past few weeks, the NCLA has gathered and confined 55 loose horses. Operations have been assisted by reservation cowboys including NLCA Director Gene Small, Compliance Officer Ron Burns, and Justin and Steven Littlewhiteman.

Those animals, after being impounded on tribal property, are available for inspection and can be claimed by individuals who provide proof of ownership. Owners must pay an impound fee of $250 and $50 per day for costs of feed and maintenance. These funds go back to NCLA for associated costs. If not claimed, the horses will soon be sold.

The ordinance, drafted for public safety reasons, branches off from usual Native tradition. An estimated 200 loose or unclaimed horses frequently are found on reservation town sites and around reservation roadways, according to Director Small. Several thousand additional feral horses, he said, inhabit the more remote reservation lands.

“We can probably round up many of the ‘town or road-side’ horses with four-wheelers [or] old-time horse roundups,” he said. “Addressing the larger problem of feral horses on remote reservation lands will be much more difficult, because we have a very large and rough country, and limited means to capture or handle those horses. Those are very tough horses and this is big rugged country, so such a round-up could get pretty western.”

Due to the lack of a market for “canner,” or loose horses, for the past several years, the Northern Cheyenne reservation has become a “dumping ground” for some horse owners off the reservation, Small said. In addition to local horses, which have escaped captivity and then bred to larger numbers, it is commonly known that non-Indians drop off unwanted horses. Few other alternatives to old or unwanted horses have been available in recent years.

“It is hard to say how many feral, unclaimed horses are roaming on remote reservation lands,” Small said. “But the estimates run into the thousands. Those animals are using up a lot of our grazing resources. While you might find a good one among them, they are generally not well-bred or papered stock.”

The Northern Cheyenne, like the Sioux (the Lakota and Oglala), are traditionally – and still remain – horse people. Horses were then, and are still, a source of personal wealth and pride to many Cheyenne people, especially those of traditional persuasion. In a brief era during the 1800s, horses, called by the Cheyenne “elk without horns,” offered mobility, freedom and options to the warriors and hunters of the Great Plains. Those vast Cheyenne horse herds were free roaming, subsisting upon free grass, then loosely managed by Cheyenne herdsmen of old. It has been common for tribal members to run horse herds on tribal or personal allotted lands, as even today, many tribal people still hold horses holy, in kinship with their four-legged, strong-hearted and fleet-of-feet brothers.

Yet, times have changed. The vast prairie lands, which in yesteryear supported vast tribal horse herds, are no longer available to the Cheyenne people for free horse grazing. The people and animals are now confined to limited space, within reservation boundaries. That poses a problem to non-land owner horse lovers and owners who still want to have horses, though they do not have the corresponding land, pasture or grass to support them.

The Northern Cheyenne own the vast majority of tribal lands, much of which is suitable for grazing. Those lands are bid out, primarily used for ranching and cattle production, based upon grass resources that will support a certain number of animals. Grazing revenue is a primary source of income to the tribe.

Feral horses encroaching upon those range units diminish that capacity. This can lead to overgrazing and natural resource damage, and then the lessors of those lands do not get full use of their units.

“This is a unique ‘Indian’ problem,” Small remarked. “We are and always will be horse people. The difference now is that you have to be able to afford to own a horse, have a place to keep it and take care of it.”