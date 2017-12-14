New Oh’s! Bakery owners plan to create ‘fusion menu’ with BBQ Boys

Big Horn BBQ Boys, located in downtown Hardin on Center Avenue, is moving out, although it may not be as far as you think.

Owners Steven “Steve-O” and Vicky O’Neil recently have purchased Oh’s! Bakery & Café and moved only four doors down from their former location. They purchased the building from previous owners Pamela and Russell Dill; the original owners were James and Amy Unruh.

Steve-O and Vicky shut down their old location Saturday and reopened at the new one Monday. Their restaurant now seats about 50 people. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they will serve breakfast from 8-11 a.m.

Steve-O said they will be reopening the bakery portion of the business on Jan. 2, 2018, and offer fresh baked goods every morning including jumbo cinnamon rolls and caramel rolls, French twists, croissants, and bagels. They also will be serving their original barbecue-themed entrees, creating what Steve-O called a “fusion menu.”

“We are taking our Cajun southern barbecue menu and we’re adding it to the items that [Pamela] had,” he said. “We are excited about making the move.”

As of now, they are again open and serving food from their new location. Should one wish to contact them, their phone number is (406) 623-7001.