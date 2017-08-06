New barbecue restaurant opens in Garryowen

The small town of Garryowen experienced a big change with the opening of a new barbecue restaurant, Bury the Hatchet, located inside the Custer Battlefield Museum. Not only is the restaurant location unique, but the story behind it as well.

The name comes from a historic event that took place in Garryowen in 1926 – a commencement ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn. One month before this event, a road crew working near Garryowen changed the plan for the ceremony because they unearthed an almost complete skeleton, with the exception of the head. The skeleton is believed to have been a soldier who was killed while serving under Maj. Marcus Reno during the battle.

The Custer Battlefield Memorial Association decided to use a sandstone slab – originally intended as a monument base at another part of the battlefield – as a tomb for the unknown man.

At the anniversary, a “burying the hatchet” ceremony took place between a survivor of the battle, General Godfrey, and White Bull, a nephew of Chief Sitting Bull. Here, a peace pipe was smoked, and an axe placed in the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, along with other items.

Today, the event stands as an inspiration for the restaurant, opened May 12, and owned by Cody Pughe. Pughe says the restaurant ties into the surrounding area.

“Barbecue works with the old west vibe around here,” he said. “And the locals agree.”

Pughe, originally from Sheridan, Wyo., has been in the food business for 20 years. Battlefield Museum Director Chris Kortlander, who has known Pughe for about that long, asked him if he was interested in owning property in Garryowen. Kortlander says the new partnership has been great for the town.

“[It’s gone] extremely well,” he said. “Cody is an incredible chef.”

Bury the Hatchet serves burgers, brisket, tri-tips, chicken and pork. All of the meats are smoked on the property, and all of the meals and sauces are made from scratch. The restaurant also serves Montana-made ice cream.

Both locals and tourists have good things to say about the restaurant. Pughe tells of a tourist who came in to sample the barbecue.

“He was going from Florida to Washington, trying different barbecues along the way,” he said. “He told me that ours was the best he had tasted.”

To reach the restaurant, take Exit 514 on I-90 and turn in to Garryowen.