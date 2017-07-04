More Easter Egg Hunt donations needed by Friday

Hardin resident Ginnie Ladwig is in need of more candy and cash donations for this year’s Easter Egg Hunt by Friday, April 7, otherwise she might need to cancel the event. According to Ladwig, she has received enough plastic eggs, she just needs something with which to stuff them.

The hunt is scheduled at 11 a.m. on April 15 in Custer Park for children ages 2-11. Parents are not allowed to help children.

Donations can be dropped off in the Hardin Clinic at 16 N. Miles Ave. or Farmers Insurance at 804 N. Center Ave., or one may donate by calling Ladwig at (406) 794-8472.