Montana cracks the top 20 states in percentage of female legislators

Now more than ever, the focus on equality in many facets of life is getting brighter and brighter. And in one of those areas, Montana is near the front of the charge.

According to data compiled by the state of Iowa Legislature, Montana has a higher percentage of women legislators (28.7 percent) than the national average (25.3 percent). Overall, Montana ranks 18th among the 50 states.

Of the women legislators, two represent districts that overlap the Big Horn County area. They are Patricia Rae Peppers, a Democratic member of the Montana House of Representatives in the 41st District; and Sharon Stewart-Peregoy, a Democrat representing Senate District 21.

Some women legislators feel current percentages are adequate for the time being, but add that work still needs to be done to encourage them to rise in the future.

Amanda Curtis, a Democrat for House District 74, said some of the biggest motivators for her to run for office – twice – were the women in her life.

Curtis, who represents a southwest district encompassing Butte, is in her second session as a representative. She was a member of the 2013 legislative session, took time off and thought about never running again. But that’s when the women in her life prompted her for a second go.

“I sat out one session and stepped back in. But once I stepped out, I was going to stay out,” Curtis said. “I wasn’t going to run for that second term. But it was the women in the legislature who contacted me and said, ‘You’re an important voice for XYZ.’ And I wouldn’t have run again if Jenny Eck wouldn’t have told me six reasons she thought I was more important than any other Butte person [running].”

Curtis said along with Eck – who is the current Minority Leader in the House of Representatives – JP Pomnichowski (one of two Minority Whips in the Senate) and other women outside the legislature provided a supporting cast for Curtis’ return to the statehouse.

For Lola Sheldon-Galloway, a Republican for House District 22 in north-central Montana, she was somewhat surprised at the fact Montana had a higher average than the rest of the nation.

“I’ve been asked by Democrats, how it feels to be eight females against the 59 males [on the Republican side] versus the 20 [male Democrats] and 21 [female Democrats] on the other side,” Sheldon-Galloway said. “But I’ve never walked onto the floor dividing us into male and female. We’re all there to get a certain job done.”

Of Montana’s 101 house representatives and 49 sitting senators, 28 percent (42 total) are women. Of those 42, 14 women serve in the senate and 28 in the house. The 28 percent is the second-highest (tying 2013’s legislative session) in the state’s history. Only the 2015 legislative session had more women (47 or 31.3 percent) serving in the legislature.

When it comes to leadership in the Montana Senate, women are present, but sparse. Pomnichowski shares the title of Minority Whip with Tom Facey, while Marilyn Miller is the only of female leader, holding the title of Secretary of the Senate.

On the House side, Theresa Manzella is one of four Majority Whips and Lindsey Vroegindewey (Grovom) is the Chief Clerk of the House. Eck is the Minority Leader in the house.

Moving forward, many women legislators agreed there can be more work done to encourage younger women to engage in politics.

Mary Ann Dunwell, a Democrat for House District 84 near Helena, said, “It’s important to be a learner and offer assistance to younger women. There are so many women leaders I admire and more I consider mentors. And I think that’s why it’s so important.”

Dunwell started in public service and was prompted by community members to run for office in 2014. After serving in the 2015 legislative session, Dunwell is now in her second session, while also serving as the Vice Chair of the Local Government Committee.

For Curtis, she’s taking a more “hands-on” approach to getting younger women involved.

“It’s frustrating to me when I see a women’s event held, like the women’s march or both parties hold events for women,” Curtis said. “And people will show up and not have brought a younger woman with them. So, I would say the No. 1 thing we could do, if we’re going to personally attend an event for women, is to find a younger woman to take with us.”

Curtis said while it might not be the path they decide to go down in their future, those ushering younger women along will have at least given them an opportunity they might not have had otherwise.