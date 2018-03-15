Mixed blessing

For Crow tribal members seeking to profit financially from the mining of coal, there is beneficial news and problematic news.

On the beneficial side for said members, as of early February, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a budget deal to reopen the federal government, and with it approved the Bipartisan Budget Act. Attached to the Budget Act is a one-year extension of the Indian Coal Production Tax Credit that – at about $2.39 per ton when adjusted for inflation – will lead to the tribe gaining millions of dollars.

“This tax credit applies to coal produced in 2017, which means revenue will be returned to the tribe,” Crow Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid stated in an email. “This is revenue that we will use to spur economic growth on the reservation.”

As stated by a spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., the tax credit is “especially critical for Montana’s Crow Tribe whose reservation sits atop roughly nine billion tons of coal and depends on coal as a main source of jobs.” American Indian tribes are “currently at a disadvantage,” she added, due to a higher cost of production on their land.

The Crow Reservation’s Absaloka Mine was formed by Westmoreland Coal Company and has operated since 1974. According to a Jan. 17 report by the Montana Legislative Services Division, the mine has – over the past 10 years – used surface mining to extract an average amount of about 5.4 million tons of coal annually.

Mining figures for 2017 were unavailable at press time, but if the average amount were to remain constant, the tribe would net about $12.9 million.

According to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., he “fought to secure this credit in the budget because tribes should be empowered to develop their natural resources on their land.” The tax credit, he continued, will allow the tribe to produce more revenue for schools, law enforcement and infrastructure.

All three members of Montana’s congressional delegation – which includes Tester, Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont. – support extending the tax credit past 2017.

Tester is sponsoring bipartisan legislation to push his and Daines’ goal of making the tax credit permanent. Giving the tribe “a longer, more reliable window of time,” Gianforte added, “will provide the Crow people with greater certainty so they may plan and prepare the responsible development of their resources.”

“The Trump administration last year said, ‘the war on coal is over,’” Tester stated, referring to a quote by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during his May 2017 visit to Absaloka Mine. “I look forward to seeing President Trump live up to his promise of protecting coal jobs in Montana.”

On the problematic side, Westmoreland stock has fallen nearly 97 percent from around $15 a share in April 2017 to its current rate of about 50 cents.

A February report from the Institute for Energy Economic and Financial Analysis found that Westmoreland has been weighed down by more than $1.6 billion in debt “and continues to report losses quarter after quarter.” The company, the report states, has tried to give away assets to avoid default and faced “intense competition, low prices and overall falling demand for coal.”

“All of these suggest Westmoreland is in a precarious financial position that stands to adversely affect its business,” the report states, adding its problems could “potentially expose investors, lenders – and, in some instances, ratepayers and taxpayers – to fallout should the company go bankrupt.”

Requests for comment to Westmoreland went unanswered at press time.

According to a March 7 press release by the company, they expect their adjusted earnings for 2017 before interest, taxes, depreciation and repayment of loans to be “near the high end” of $250 to $270 million. As for free cash flow, they expect it to be “in the middle of” their guidance range of $90 to $115 million.

Gianforte stated the “federal war on coal is over and the outlook for Montana coal is improving,” but added “other states are beginning to pick up where the Obama administration left off.” Among these states, he stated, is Washington, where Democratic lawmakers are considering Senate Bill 6203.

This bill – which goes into practice on July 1, 2019 if passed – would impose a carbon dioxide pollution tax on “the import for consumption to this state of electricity generated through the combustion of fossil fuels.” Coal imported from Montana falls under this category.

The purpose of this and other carbon taxes proposed in the bill, it states, is to reduce greenhouse gas pollution. The bill continues, stating greenhouse gas pollution “is a significant contributor to climate change, and has devastating negative impacts on Washington’s economy, environment, natural resources and communities.”

It’s worth noting the Absaloka Mine was not built to supply Washington, according to the Westmoreland website, but “Midwestern utilities, including Xcel Energy’s Sherburne County Station near Minneapolis.”

According to Tester, “Montana is rich with natural resources and coal is an important part of our energy future,” but he also wants to take the environment into account. As such, he is sponsoring legislation to expand carbon capture and sequestration, which is designed to store carbon dioxide underground and lower the amount expelled into the atmosphere. He also is pursuing a tax credit to invest in new technology to that end.

This way, he stated, “we can responsibly take advantage of our coal while protecting jobs, and our clean air and water for future generations.”

In his email, Not Afraid thanked the Montana congressional delegation and the Trump administration for their support of the tax credit.

“Continued collaboration by all branches of our governments and support for this policy,” he continued, “will ensure that the Crow Tribe is able to increase economic growth, sustain energy production and help to secure America’s energy independence.”

More information on Westmoreland may be found online at westmoreland.com/.